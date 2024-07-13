MagazineBuy Print

Canada vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, team news, formations for CAN v URU third place match

Marcelo Bielsa will be without experienced midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz after he collected two consecutive yellow cards in the quarter and semifinal to get a one-match suspension.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Defender Ronald Araujo was side lined from the remainder of the tournament due to an injury he sustained against Brazil, who naturally missed the semifinal match against Colombia.
Defender Ronald Araujo was side lined from the remainder of the tournament due to an injury he sustained against Brazil, who naturally missed the semifinal match against Colombia.
infoIcon

Defender Ronald Araujo was side lined from the remainder of the tournament due to an injury he sustained against Brazil, who naturally missed the semifinal match against Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Uruguay will be hoping to leave the Copa America 2024 with some silverware when it faces a spirited Canada in the third place match on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch will continue to not have midfielder Tajon Buchanan available for selection after the player went through a surgery for a tibia injury after the group stage matches. There are no other suspension or injury woes for the Les Rogues, as they aim to create history.

The same cannot be said for Uruguay. While defender Nahitan Nandez will be available for selection after serving a one-match suspension due to a red card he received against Brazil, his teammate Guillermo Varela was given the marching orders late in the semifinal against Colombia.

Marcelo Bielsa will also be without experienced midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz after he collected two consecutive yellow cards in the quarter and semifinal to get a one-match suspension.

Another defender who was side lined from the remainder of the tournament due to an injury he sustained against Brazil is Ronald Araujo, who naturally missed the semifinal match against Colombia.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Canada (4-4-2): Crepeau, Davies, Cornelius, Bombito, Johnston, Shaffelburg, Eustaquio, Kone, Laryea, Larin, David

Uruguay (4-2-3-1): Rochet, Nandez, Gimenez, Olivera, Vina, Ugarte, Valverde, Pellistri, M Araujo, Bentancur, Nunez

