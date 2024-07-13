MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Uruguay coach Bielsa defends players after Copa America brawl

Bielsa was outraged after South American football governing body CONMEBOL, which organised the Copa, opened an investigation into Uruguay and criticised it for failing to protect the families.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 08:28 IST , MEXICO CITY - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Marcelo Bielsa, Head Coach of Uruguay gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Marcelo Bielsa, Head Coach of Uruguay gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Marcelo Bielsa, Head Coach of Uruguay gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa on Friday defended his players involved in a clash with Colombian fans after Wednesday’s Copa America semifinal, saying “anyone would have reacted like that” to protect their families.

After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina, Uruguay players climbed into the stands, exchanging blows with opposition fans.

Uruguay says players’ family members had been assaulted by Colombians in the stands. Bielsa was outraged after South American football governing body CONMEBOL, which organised the Copa, opened an investigation into Uruguay and criticised it for failing to protect the families.

“You know whose responsibility it is to protect the fans in the stands. You have to ask me whether the players have received an apology from those responsible for safeguarding security,” the former Leeds United manager told reporters on Friday. He did not fear possible sanction, he added.

WATCH: Scenes turn ugly after Copa America 2024 semifinal as Uruguay players fight with Colombian fans

“The players reacted as any human being would have done if they saw that there was no escape or prevention and they were attacking their wife, mother, a baby,” said Bielsa, who is Argentine.

“What should they do?... Nobody wants to see a violent reaction, but you have to look at what a reaction is in response to.”

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) also said there was a lack of security in the stands which led to “an unjustified but humanly understandable reaction” by the players.

“This event took place in a context in which the proportion of Uruguayan fans was very small. Most of them were families, and there were insufficient security measures in place,” the AUF said in a statement.

“Given these facts, the players’ behaviour was inevitable and natural,” it said, adding though that it “strongly condemned” their aggression.

CONMEBOL did not respond to a request for comment on the accusations about a lack of security. It is investigating 11 Uruguayan players.

RELATED: Copa America 2024: CONMEBOL opens investigation into Colombia vs Uruguay semifinal brawl

Uruguayan sports minister Sebastian Bauza said some players will miss at least the next two World Cup qualifiers in September.

“We have players who, for sure, will be suspended for the two qualifiers we have left this year (against Paraguay in Montevideo and away to Venezuela),” Bauza told Uruguay’s Canal 10.

“Hopefully, it will be as few games as possible and as few players as possible.”

Uruguay will play again at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium for the Copa America third place against Canada on Saturday.

Related Topics

Marcelo Bielsa /

Uruguay /

Colombia /

Copa America 2024 /

CONMEBOL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uruguay coach Bielsa defends players after Copa America brawl
    Team Sportstar
  2. USWNT forward Macario to miss Paris Olympics 2024 due to injury
    Reuters
  3. France qualifies for women’s Euros, England closes in
    Reuters
  4. Monaco Diamond League: Australia’s Hull races to world record in rarely-contested 2,000m
    Reuters
  5. Ciro Immobile leaves Lazio after eight years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Uruguay coach Bielsa defends players after Copa America brawl
    Team Sportstar
  2. France qualifies for women’s Euros, England closes in
    Reuters
  3. Ciro Immobile leaves Lazio after eight years
    Reuters
  4. Czech women shocks Spain in 2-1 Euro qualifier win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sancho back training with Man United after reportedly having a positive meeting with Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uruguay coach Bielsa defends players after Copa America brawl
    Team Sportstar
  2. USWNT forward Macario to miss Paris Olympics 2024 due to injury
    Reuters
  3. France qualifies for women’s Euros, England closes in
    Reuters
  4. Monaco Diamond League: Australia’s Hull races to world record in rarely-contested 2,000m
    Reuters
  5. Ciro Immobile leaves Lazio after eight years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment