MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: CONMEBOL opens investigation into Colombia vs Uruguay semifinal brawl

After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina, videos on social media showed what appeared to be Uruguay players climbing into the stands and exchanging blows with opposition fans.

Published : Jul 12, 2024 07:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Uruguay’s Darwin Nuñez (C) after the Copa America semifinal against Colombia on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Uruguay’s Darwin Nuñez (C) after the Copa America semifinal against Colombia on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Uruguay’s Darwin Nuñez (C) after the Copa America semifinal against Colombia on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

CONMEBOL has opened an investigation after Uruguay players clashed with Colombian fans at the end of their Copa America semifinal match on Wednesday, the South American football governing body said.

After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina, videos on social media showed what appeared to be Uruguay players climbing into the stands and exchanging blows with opposition fans.

Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo were among the players at the forefront of the melee. Captain Jose Maria Gimenez said the players were trying to defend their families.

READ | Uruguay coach Bielsa takes responsibility for Copa America exit

Players and staff from both Colombia and Uruguay were also involved in a confrontation on the field after the final whistle.

“CONMEBOL has opened an investigation to understand the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved in the acts of violence that occurred at the end of the match,” CONMEBOL said in a statement on Thursday.

“We want to reaffirm and warn that no action will be tolerated that tarnishes this global football celebration.

“It is unacceptable that an incident like this turns passion into violence. Therefore, no behavior that harms the sporting competition will be tolerated.”

Related stories

Related Topics

CONMEBOL /

Copa America /

Copa America 2024 /

Uruguay /

Colombia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: CONMEBOL opens investigation into Colombia vs Uruguay semifinal brawl
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova comes from behind to stun former champion Rybakina, faces Paolini in final
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova, Paolini continue trend of surprise finalists at The Championships
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Tearful Vekic struggles to see any positives after heartbreaking loss to Paolini in semifinals
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Anderson strikes as England eyes huge win over the West Indies
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Copa America 2024: CONMEBOL opens investigation into Colombia vs Uruguay semifinal brawl
    Reuters
  2. Berhalter fired as US men’s coach after Copa America exit
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Spanish teenager Yamal coy over ‘dream come true’ wonder strike against France in semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Southgate defends reluctance to use his bench
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Failure in front of goal cost France, says Deschamps
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: CONMEBOL opens investigation into Colombia vs Uruguay semifinal brawl
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova comes from behind to stun former champion Rybakina, faces Paolini in final
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova, Paolini continue trend of surprise finalists at The Championships
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Tearful Vekic struggles to see any positives after heartbreaking loss to Paolini in semifinals
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Anderson strikes as England eyes huge win over the West Indies
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment