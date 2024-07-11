MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Lorenzo hails Colombia’s bravery in semifinal triumph

Down to 10 men for the entire second half, after Daniel Munoz was sent off just before the interval, Colombia held on for victory without the need for ultra-defensive tactics.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 09:54 IST , CHARLOTTE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Colombia’s coach Nestor Lorenzo watches his team playing Uruguay in a Copa America semifinal match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
Colombia’s coach Nestor Lorenzo watches his team playing Uruguay in a Copa America semifinal match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Colombia’s coach Nestor Lorenzo watches his team playing Uruguay in a Copa America semifinal match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said his team had been rewarded for its bravery in its 1-0 win over Uruguay in Wednesday’s incident-packed Copa America semi-final.

Down to 10 men for the entire second half, after Daniel Munoz was sent off just before the interval, Colombia held on for victory without the need for ultra-defensive tactics.

“The truth is that it was a very tough match. Uruguay is an excellent team, with excellent players and a coach I admire a lot” Lorenzo said of his fellow Argentine, counterpart Marcelo Bielsa.

“But we took the lead, the risk, and we were even brave. When we were down one we kept two strikers and that is an act of courage that was rewarded,” said Lorenzo.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024 - Alphonso Davies’ leg injury not severe, confirms Canada coach Marsch

Munoz was dismissed after a wild elbow on Manuel Ugarte earned him a second yellow but Lorenzo had no harsh words for his player.

“Dani is a little more down because he is a lion and he was betrayed by emotion. I gave him a hug and told him: without you, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.

“(But) one of the issues we always talk about is not to be left with one less man,” added Lorenzo.

The win means Colombia will face Argentina in Sunday’s final in Miami and Lorenzo said he was relishing the match-up with his homeland.

“This is going to be very nice, I am going to be (competing) with players I met during my career and who I admire a lot,” said the former Argentina assistant coach.

“We have to recover and arrive in the best way. We hope we don’t have any news from the medical team because there are always blows and pain that has to be treated, but I think we are going to arrive in good shape,” he said.

The win also extends Colombia’s unbeaten run to 28 games, 25 of them under Lorenzo’s guidance, and it breaks the previous record of 27 matches set between 1992 and 1994 when the likes of Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincon graced the side.

“As we said we would, we went game by game. We did not surpass (the 90’s team) They left a base. So it is not leaving that behind, it is adding to it so that Colombian football grows”.

“But this is a group that wants to be a protagonist, that wants to win something, that is hungry and that is in growing. We are moving forward,” he added.

Related Topics

Colombia /

Copa America 2024 /

Nestor Lorenzo

