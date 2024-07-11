Copa America 2024: Colombia creates national record by stretching unbeaten run to 28 games

James Rodriguez and his Colombia side continued to impress in Copa America 2024, with its 1-0 win against Uruguay in the semifinal to book a summit clash with defending champion Argentina.

With the win, Los Cafeteros stretched their unbeaten run to 28 games, one more than the earlier streak from 1992-94, thus creating a national record.

Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia has the longest current unbeaten streak in men’s football.

Italy still holds the record for the longest unbeaten run in international football, going 37 matches without a loss between 2018 and 2021. Italy’s record run ended against Spain.

Lionel Messi and Argentina came close to equalling Italy’s tally of 37 matches unbeaten but fell one match short after its 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia in its opening match of the 2022 World Cup.

Top five longest unbeaten runs in international football