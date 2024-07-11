MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Colombia creates national record by stretching unbeaten run to 28 games

With the win, Los Cafeteros stretched their unbeaten run to 28 games, one more than the earlier streak from 1992-94, thus creating a national record.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 08:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Colombia’s James Rodriguez celebrates beating Uruguay 1-0 in a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
Colombia’s James Rodriguez celebrates beating Uruguay 1-0 in a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Colombia’s James Rodriguez celebrates beating Uruguay 1-0 in a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

James Rodriguez and his Colombia side continued to impress in Copa America 2024, with its 1-0 win against Uruguay in the semifinal to book a summit clash with defending champion Argentina.

With the win, Los Cafeteros stretched their unbeaten run to 28 games, one more than the earlier streak from 1992-94, thus creating a national record.

ALSO READ: WATCH - Scenes turn ugly after Copa America 2024 semifinal as Uruguay players fight with Colombian fans

Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia has the longest current unbeaten streak in men’s football.

Italy still holds the record for the longest unbeaten run in international football, going 37 matches without a loss between 2018 and 2021. Italy’s record run ended against Spain.

Lionel Messi and Argentina came close to equalling Italy’s tally of 37 matches unbeaten but fell one match short after its 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia in its opening match of the 2022 World Cup.

Top five longest unbeaten runs in international football

Team How many matches unbeaten Years
Italy 37 2018-2021
Argentina 36 2019-2022
Brazil 35 1993-1996
Spain 35 2007-2009
Italy 30 1935-1939

