LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED V ENG Starting lineups in; Thunderstorm in Dortmund

NED v ENG: Follow the live score and match updates from the Euro 2024 semifinal between Netherlands and England.

Updated : Jul 10, 2024 23:30 IST

Team Sportstar
Netherlands vs England score and updates.
Netherlands vs England score and updates. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Netherlands vs England score and updates. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 semifinal between Netherlands and England at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

  • July 10, 2024 23:23
    England starting XI:

    England (4-2-3-1): Pickford – Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier– Rice, Mainoo – Saka, Bellingham, Foden – Kane

  • July 10, 2024 23:21
    Netherlands Starting XI:

    Verbruggen (GK) - Dumfries, Van Dijk (C), Aké, De Vrij - Reijnders, Schouten - Gakpo, Simons, Malen - Depay

  • July 10, 2024 23:13
    Head-to-head stats!

    Played: 32

    Netherlands: 9

    England: 13

    Draws: 10

  • July 10, 2024 23:06
    Where to watch the penultimate game of Euro 2024?

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semifinal match?

    The Euro 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands vs England will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    Where to livestream the Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semifinal match?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

  • July 10, 2024 22:53
    Predicted Lineup!

    Netherlands (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo

    England (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

  • July 10, 2024 22:40
    Match Preview

    Euro 2024: Stumbling England and Netherlands get shot at redemption

    The route to the last four of Euro 2024 has been a rocky one for the Netherlands and England, and a few flashes of their best quality in their semifinal showdown might be enough for either side to make the final.

