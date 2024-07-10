LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED V ENG Starting lineups in; Thunderstorm in Dortmund

Key Updates
- July 10, 2024 23:23England starting XI:
England (4-2-3-1): Pickford – Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier– Rice, Mainoo – Saka, Bellingham, Foden – Kane
- July 10, 2024 23:21Netherlands Starting XI:
Verbruggen (GK) - Dumfries, Van Dijk (C), Aké, De Vrij - Reijnders, Schouten - Gakpo, Simons, Malen - Depay
- July 10, 2024 23:13Head-to-head stats!
Played: 32
Netherlands: 9
England: 13
Draws: 10
- July 10, 2024 23:06Where to watch the penultimate game of Euro 2024?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semifinal match?
The Euro 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands vs England will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to livestream the Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semifinal match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website
- July 10, 2024 22:53Predicted Lineup!
Netherlands (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo
England (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane
- July 10, 2024 22:40Match Preview
