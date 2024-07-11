MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs WI Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: West Indies 79/6 at Stumps; England leads by 171 runs

ENG vs WI: Get all the score updates, commentary and highlights from the second day of the first Test between England and West Indies at Lord’s.

Updated : Jul 11, 2024 23:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Alick Athanaze
England’s James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Alick Athanaze | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Alick Athanaze | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS of day two of the first Test between England and West Indies, being held at Lord’s in London.

ENG vs WI 1st Test, Live Scorecard

ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 1 Recap

England debutant Gus Atkinson stole the spotlight on the opening day of James Anderson’s farewell Test, claiming seven for 45 at Lord’s as the host took a 68-run lead over West Indies at Stumps with seven wickets remaining.

The home of cricket was primed on Wednesday to pay tribute to Anderson — lining up for his country for the final time after a record-breaking 22-year career — but instead witnessed Surrey pacer Atkinson assume center stage as he helped to topple the tourist for 121 all out in the first Test.

Anderson dismissed No. 11 Jayden Seales to end the innings and give a sellout crowd the moment it came for.

England had assumed complete control by the close at 189 for three in its first innings with half-centuries from Zak Crawley (76) and Ollie Pope (57).

-AP

ENG vs WI 1st Test match details

Start time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Live telecast (India):  Sony Sports Sports Ten 1

Live streaming (India):  SonyLIV and FanCode

Related Topics

England /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Rybakina takes first set 6-3 against Krejcikova in second semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs WI Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: West Indies 79/6 at Stumps; England leads by 171 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Van Nistelrooy returns to Man United as assistant to Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. Austin and Miami keep F1 sprint races for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini beats Donna Vekic to reach first SW 19 final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Wanindu Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka T20 captain ahead of India series
    PTI
  2. India tour of Sri Lanka to start with T20Is on July 26, followed by three ODIs in August
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq rubbish favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  4. Arshdeep Singh: I am eager to start my red-ball journey
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Babar Azam has got enough opportunities: Shahid Afridi
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Rybakina takes first set 6-3 against Krejcikova in second semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs WI Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: West Indies 79/6 at Stumps; England leads by 171 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Van Nistelrooy returns to Man United as assistant to Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. Austin and Miami keep F1 sprint races for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini beats Donna Vekic to reach first SW 19 final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment