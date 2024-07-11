India tour of Sri Lanka to start with T20Is on July 26, followed by three ODIs in August

The Indian team will play its white-ball series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele and Colombo respectively, later this month.

According to the schedule released by Sri Lanka Cricket, the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the three-match T20I series between July 26 and July 29, while the ODIs will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo between August 9 and August 7.

After winning the T20 World Cup and senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from the T20 format, India is likely to be led by Hardik Pandya, while the tour will be Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment as the head coach.

The ODI team could have K.L. Rahul as the skipper, while some of the senior players are likely to be rested to maintain workload.