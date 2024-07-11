MagazineBuy Print

India tour of Sri Lanka to start with T20Is on July 26, followed by three ODIs in August

India is likely to be led by Hardik Pandya in T20Is, while the tour will be Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment as the head coach.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 18:12 IST , MUMBAI

Team Sportstar
Hardik Pandya is likely to lead India in T20Is starting from July 26.
Hardik Pandya is likely to lead India in T20Is starting from July 26. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya is likely to lead India in T20Is starting from July 26. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

The Indian team will play its white-ball series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele and Colombo respectively, later this month. 

According to the schedule released by Sri Lanka Cricket, the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the three-match T20I series between July 26 and July 29, while the ODIs will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo between August 9 and August 7.

After winning the T20 World Cup and senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from the T20 format, India is likely to be led by Hardik Pandya, while the tour will be Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment as the head coach.

The ODI team could have K.L. Rahul as the skipper, while some of the senior players are likely to be rested to maintain workload.

IND vs SL Schedule
T20Is: July 26, 27, 29 - Pallekele (7.00pm)
ODIs: August 1, 4, 7 - Colombo (2.30pm)

Related Topics

India vs Sri Lanka /

Hardik Pandya /

Gautam Gambhir /

KL Rahul /

India

