MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain vs England: When and where is the Euro 2024 final?

Spain beats heavyweight France in fine fashion during its semifinal to become the first team in Euros history to win six games in a row and reach the final.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 02:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Lamine Yamal.
Spain’s Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: AP

Euro 2024 reaches its final showdown as an unbeaten Spain side will take on England to fight for European glory.

Spain beats heavyweight France in fine fashion during its semifinal to become the first team in Euros history to win six games in a row and reach the final.

England beat Netherlands thanks to a stoppage time winner scored by Ollie Watkins in its semifinal tie to reach the Euro final.

When is the Euro 2024 final?

The Euro 2024 final is scheduled to be played on July 14, 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST. (July 15, 12:30 AM IST)

Which stadium is hosting Euro 2024 final?

The final is set to take place at the Olympiastadion Berlin. It is the home stadium of Hertha BSC, Bundesliga club and has a total capacity of over 74,000.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: Watkins nets winner as England beats Netherlands 2-1 to enter final 
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from NED v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs England: When and where is the Euro 2024 final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: Harry Kane makes history; Major talking points from NED v ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain vs England: When and where is the Euro 2024 final?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 semifinal: Watkins nets winner as England beats Netherlands 2-1 to enter final 
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was Memphis Depay subbed off early in Netherlands vs England clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Second goal of England disallowed after goalline clearance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: Watkins nets winner as England beats Netherlands 2-1 to enter final 
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from NED v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs England: When and where is the Euro 2024 final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: Harry Kane makes history; Major talking points from NED v ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment