Spain vs England: When and where is the Euro 2024 final?

Euro 2024 reaches its final showdown as an unbeaten Spain side will take on England to fight for European glory.
Spain beats heavyweight France in fine fashion during its semifinal to become the first team in Euros history to win six games in a row and reach the final.
England beat Netherlands thanks to a stoppage time winner scored by Ollie Watkins in its semifinal tie to reach the Euro final.
When is the Euro 2024 final?
The Euro 2024 final is scheduled to be played on July 14, 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST. (July 15, 12:30 AM IST)
Which stadium is hosting Euro 2024 final?
The final is set to take place at the Olympiastadion Berlin. It is the home stadium of Hertha BSC, Bundesliga club and has a total capacity of over 74,000.
