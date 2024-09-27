Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Preview

Al Nassr will host Al Wehda in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on Friday at the Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Al Wehda, with one win out of four, is fourteenth in the Saudi Pro League standings, whereas Al Nassr, with two wins and two draws, is in fifth place.

Newly appointed Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli got the perfect start to his managerial career in Saudi Arabia as his team cruised to a 3-0 win against Al Ettifaq last week before comfortably beating Al Hzam to made it to round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions.

Al Wehda lost two of its four league matches this season and narrowly defeated Al Faisaly in penalty shootout to reach the round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions.

Al Nassr’s Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will look to get onto the scoresheet against Wehda after missing the match against Al Hzam due to illness.

