Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Preview

Currently, Al Wehda, with one win out of four, is fourteenth in the Saudi Pro League standings, whereas Al Nassr, with two wins and two draws, is in fifth place.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Al Nassr will host Al Wehda in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on Friday at the Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Al Wehda, with one win out of four, is fourteenth in the Saudi Pro League standings, whereas Al Nassr, with two wins and two draws, is in fifth place.

ALSO READ | King Cup of Champions: Boushal scores stoppage-time winner for Al Nassr to beat Al Hazm 2-1

Newly appointed Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli got the perfect start to his managerial career in Saudi Arabia as his team cruised to a 3-0 win against Al Ettifaq last week before comfortably beating Al Hzam to made it to round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions.

Al Wehda lost two of its four league matches this season and narrowly defeated Al Faisaly in penalty shootout to reach the round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions.

Al Nassr’s Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will look to get onto the scoresheet against Wehda after missing the match against Al Hzam due to illness.

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Saudi Pro League match kick-off?
The Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 8:50 PM IST on Friday, September 27 at the Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Saudi Pro League match?
The Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Saudi Pro League match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Steven Gerrard /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Wehda

