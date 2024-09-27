MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis scores hundred for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Mathews departs for 88

SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Follow the updates of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, being played at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Updated : Sep 27, 2024 13:48 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis in action in the second test against New Zealand.
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis in action in the second test against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis in action in the second test against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal struck 116 and forged sizeable partnerships with Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews to drive the host to a commanding 306 for three against New Zealand on the opening day of the second Test on Thursday.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka lost opener Pathum Nissanka in the first over but Chandimal’s 16th test hundred kept Sri Lanka on course for a big first innings total.

Mathews was batting on 78 at stumps with an in-form Kamindu Mendis on 51 for the host, who won the opening Test by 63 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-test series.

Kamindu became the first batter to score a half-century in each of his first eight Test matches.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee made an early inroad when he had Nissanka caught behind for one but the visitors could not sustain the pressure.

Also read | Shakib retires from T20Is, to play last his Test against South Africa

Karunaratne got two reprieves as he was dropped in the slip on six and survived a stumping opportunity on 17.

Promoted from the middle to number three in a rejigged batting order, Chandimal did not look convincing initially but grew in confidence, posting 122 runs with Karunaratne for the second wicket.

Karunaratne (46) fell short of his fifty after being run out following a mix-up with Chandimal, who was too busy watching the ball from the non-striker’s end to reply to his partner’s call for a single.

Chandimal, however, made sure Sri Lanka did not suffer. He took a single off Mitchell Santner to bring up his maiden Test hundred against New Zealand.

Graham Phillip eventually dismissed Chandimal when he lured the batter out of the crease and beat his bat to hit the off-stump.

New Zealand was unusually sloppy in the field and Daryl Mitchell missed a second catch in the slip when Mendis slashed a ball from William O’Rourke.

Mathews got a couple of reprieves too when he was caught behind to an O’Rourke delivery, which turned out to be a no ball, and spilled in the slip by Tom Latham.

(with inputs from Reuters)

LINE-UP:
Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Peiris, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Wiliamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Ajaz Patel, Will O’Rourke.
Umpires: Nitin Menon, India, and Michael Gough, England.
Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza, Pakistan. Match Referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: BAN 80/3, Ashwin removes Shanto
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis scores hundred for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Mathews departs for 88
    Team Sportstar
  3. State associations propose no-confidence motion against AITA president Anil Jain
    PTI
  4. Teens ride the surfing wave in India as the country gears up for a historic appearance at the 2026 Asian Games
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  5. IND vs BAN 2024: Bangladesh fan ‘Tiger Robi’ rushed to hospital after alleged attack during Kanpur Test
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Test

  1. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis scores hundred for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Mathews departs for 88
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar bats for KL Rahul to find form against Bangladesh
    Shayan Acharya
  3. SL vs NZ, highlights 2nd Test: Sri Lanka 306/3 at Stumps; Mathews, Kamindu at crease vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs NZ, 1st Test: Why is there a rest day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: With another century in Chennai, Ashwin cherishes homecoming against Bangladesh
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: BAN 80/3, Ashwin removes Shanto
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis scores hundred for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Mathews departs for 88
    Team Sportstar
  3. State associations propose no-confidence motion against AITA president Anil Jain
    PTI
  4. Teens ride the surfing wave in India as the country gears up for a historic appearance at the 2026 Asian Games
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  5. IND vs BAN 2024: Bangladesh fan ‘Tiger Robi’ rushed to hospital after alleged attack during Kanpur Test
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment