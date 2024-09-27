MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Peñarol upsets Flamengo to reach Copa Libertadores semifinals

Peñarol will next play Botafogo, which beat Sao Paulo on penalties in an all-Brazil quarterfinal to reach the last four for the first time since 1973.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 09:39 IST , Montivideo (Uruguay) - 1 MIN READ

AP
Maximiliano Olivera of Uruguay’s Penarol, celebrates at the end of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg match against Brazil’s Flamengo.
Maximiliano Olivera of Uruguay’s Penarol, celebrates at the end of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg match against Brazil’s Flamengo. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico
infoIcon

Maximiliano Olivera of Uruguay’s Penarol, celebrates at the end of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg match against Brazil’s Flamengo. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Peñarol had a goalless draw at home against Brazil’s Flamengo to secure a spot in the Copa Libertadores semifinals for the first time in 13 years.

The Uruguayan club had won the first leg 1-0 via a Javier Cabrera goal.

Peñarol will next play Botafogo, which beat Sao Paulo on penalties in an all-Brazil quarterfinal to reach the last four for the first time since 1973.

Five-time champion Peñarol has struggled in the last decade in the Copa Libertadores with group-stage exits in its previous nine appearances. The Uruguayans haven’t reached this stage since a run to the final in 2011.

READ: Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage

Peñarol was an underdog against Flamengo, which spent more than $50 million in the offseason attempting to build a team capable of earning the club a fourth Copa Libertadores title.

In the other semifinal, Argentina’s River Plate will play against Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro.

The Copa Libertadores final is scheduled for November 30 in Buenos Aires. It’s the home of River Plate, which advanced over Chile’s Colo Colo. Atletico Mineiro defeated defending champion Fluminense 2-0 to reach the semifinals.

River Plate is led by coach Marcelo Gallardo, who returned after a brief stint with the Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. Gallardo won Copa Libertadores titles with River Plate in 2015 and 2018.

Related Topics

Copa Libertadores /

Penarol /

Flamengo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Peñarol upsets Flamengo to reach Copa Libertadores semifinals
    AP
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test: IND looks to sweep series v BAN; Toss at 10 AM after delay; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Needs a lot of sacrifice’ - Two-time Olympian V. R. Raghunath on the art of drag-flicking
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Real Madrid returns to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash
    AFP
  5. Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Peñarol upsets Flamengo to reach Copa Libertadores semifinals
    AP
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Napoli hammers Palermo in Italian Cup tie marred by fan trouble
    AFP
  4. Europa League roundup: Tottenham overcomes late start, early red card to post 3-0 win in revamped competition
    AP
  5. Serbia-Albania set to co-host Under-21 Euros in 2027 despite political tension
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Peñarol upsets Flamengo to reach Copa Libertadores semifinals
    AP
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test: IND looks to sweep series v BAN; Toss at 10 AM after delay; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Needs a lot of sacrifice’ - Two-time Olympian V. R. Raghunath on the art of drag-flicking
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Real Madrid returns to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash
    AFP
  5. Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment