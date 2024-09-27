MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid returns to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash

Atletico was the last team to beat Madrid in the top flight, just over a year ago, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men unbeaten in 39 games since.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 08:33 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Real Madrid has won five matches in a row across all competitions.
Real Madrid has won five matches in a row across all competitions. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
infoIcon

Real Madrid has won five matches in a row across all competitions. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Spanish and European champion Real Madrid was unstoppable last season, unless it was facing city rival Atletico Madrid.

The only two defeats Los Blancos suffered were inflicted by Diego Simeone’s side, which hosts Real Madrid on Sunday in a spicy La Liga derby clash.

Atletico was the last team to beat Madrid in the top flight, just over a year ago, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men unbeaten in 39 games since.

The Rojiblancos also turfed Madrid out of the Copa del Rey in January 2024 in the last 16, which is the only loss Madrid has fallen to in the calendar year.

Madrid is without star summer signing Kylian Mbappe after he suffered a thigh injury in the midweek win over Alaves, but still has a galaxy of attacking stars to call on.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, often the target of abuse from Atletico supporters, has hit top form ahead of the derby, while midfielder Jude Bellingham may be given more attacking responsibilities.

READ: Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage

Young striker Endrick is another option for Ancelotti, with the Brazilian teenager impressing off the bench when given chances to play so far.

Another option is to play with Luka Modric as an extra midfielder in a return to the 4-4-2 formation rather than maintaining the 4-3-3 used so far to help Madrid minimise Atletico’s threat.

After a sluggish start to the campaign where Madrid drew at Mallorca and Las Palmas inside the first three league games, now Los Blancos have won five in a row across all competitions.

“We’re getting better and it suits us because the schedule is very demanding,” said Ancelotti this week.

“We’ve come back well after the break and we want to continue like this for Sunday’s game, which is going to be very tough.”

ALSO READ: La Liga roundup: Álvarez scores late to give Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

Madrid, second, trails leader Barcelona by four points and it could be seven by the time the derby kicks off with Hansi Flick’s side facing Osasuna on Saturday.

Atletico comes into the match two points behind Los Blancos after a fortunate late 1-0 win at Celta Vigo, earned by Julian Alvarez’s 90th-minute strike.

“(The derby) is a very important game... We have to prepare and think well about this match that will be important for what’s to come, and for the season,” said Alvarez.

The forward could start after coming off the bench against Celta, with Simeone using Alvarez in a variety of different roles so far.

“He’s a versatile player, he can play upfront, he can play (in midfield), he gives us more options,” said the coach.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Atletico Madrid /

Diego Simeone /

Carlo Ancelotti

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score, 2nd Test: India looks to sweep series v Bangladesh with win; Toss at 9 am IST; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid returns to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash
    AFP
  3. Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage
    Reuters
  4. La Liga roundup: Álvarez scores late to give Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
    AP
  5. Europa League roundup: Tottenham overcomes late start, early red card to post 3-0 win in revamped competition
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real Madrid returns to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash
    AFP
  2. La Liga roundup: Álvarez scores late to give Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
    AP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Girona held by Rayo Vallecano in goalless stalemate
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Barcelona continues perfect run with 1-0 win over Getafe
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona vs Getafe highlights, La Liga 2024-25: BAR 1-0 GET; Lewandowski scores solitary goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score, 2nd Test: India looks to sweep series v Bangladesh with win; Toss at 9 am IST; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid returns to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash
    AFP
  3. Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage
    Reuters
  4. La Liga roundup: Álvarez scores late to give Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
    AP
  5. Europa League roundup: Tottenham overcomes late start, early red card to post 3-0 win in revamped competition
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment