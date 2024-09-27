Spanish and European champion Real Madrid was unstoppable last season, unless it was facing city rival Atletico Madrid.

The only two defeats Los Blancos suffered were inflicted by Diego Simeone’s side, which hosts Real Madrid on Sunday in a spicy La Liga derby clash.

Atletico was the last team to beat Madrid in the top flight, just over a year ago, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men unbeaten in 39 games since.

The Rojiblancos also turfed Madrid out of the Copa del Rey in January 2024 in the last 16, which is the only loss Madrid has fallen to in the calendar year.

Madrid is without star summer signing Kylian Mbappe after he suffered a thigh injury in the midweek win over Alaves, but still has a galaxy of attacking stars to call on.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, often the target of abuse from Atletico supporters, has hit top form ahead of the derby, while midfielder Jude Bellingham may be given more attacking responsibilities.

READ: Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage

Young striker Endrick is another option for Ancelotti, with the Brazilian teenager impressing off the bench when given chances to play so far.

Another option is to play with Luka Modric as an extra midfielder in a return to the 4-4-2 formation rather than maintaining the 4-3-3 used so far to help Madrid minimise Atletico’s threat.

After a sluggish start to the campaign where Madrid drew at Mallorca and Las Palmas inside the first three league games, now Los Blancos have won five in a row across all competitions.

“We’re getting better and it suits us because the schedule is very demanding,” said Ancelotti this week.

“We’ve come back well after the break and we want to continue like this for Sunday’s game, which is going to be very tough.”

ALSO READ: La Liga roundup: Álvarez scores late to give Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

Madrid, second, trails leader Barcelona by four points and it could be seven by the time the derby kicks off with Hansi Flick’s side facing Osasuna on Saturday.

Atletico comes into the match two points behind Los Blancos after a fortunate late 1-0 win at Celta Vigo, earned by Julian Alvarez’s 90th-minute strike.

“(The derby) is a very important game... We have to prepare and think well about this match that will be important for what’s to come, and for the season,” said Alvarez.

The forward could start after coming off the bench against Celta, with Simeone using Alvarez in a variety of different roles so far.

“He’s a versatile player, he can play upfront, he can play (in midfield), he gives us more options,” said the coach.