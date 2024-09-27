MagazineBuy Print

La Liga roundup: Álvarez scores late to give Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

Here’s taking a look at the results from Thursday’s Spanish League games.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 08:04 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AP
Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring the side’s third goal against Celta Vigo.
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring the side's third goal against Celta Vigo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring the side’s third goal against Celta Vigo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Atletico Madrid picked up momentum ahead of the derby against Real Madrid with a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo thanks to Julián Álvarez’s 90th-minute winner on Thursday in La Liga.

Álvarez poked home a cross by Antoine Griezmann to give Diego Simeone’s team the win in Vigo.

“What matters are the three points,” said Álvarez, Atletico’s big-money offseason signing. “If it’s 1-0 or 5-0, what is important is to get the three points. We knew it was going to be a difficult match against Celta here.”

Atletico remains two points behind second-placed Madrid going into Sunday’s match at Atletico’s Metropolitano Stadium. Both are chasing Barcelona, which has won its first seven league games this season.

Atletico struggled to create scoring opportunities until Griezmann curled a left-footed cross into the area. Álvarez ran between a couple of defenders to poke the ball into the net with his right foot.

It was the 24-year-old Argentina forward’s second goal since joining Atletico from Manchester City.

READ: Europa League roundup: Tottenham overcomes late start, early red card to post 3-0 win in revamped competition

Celta, which has lost four of its last five matches, had come close to scoring several times, being stopped by yet another solid performance by goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Atletico was coming off a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano but had won its previous three games in all competitions.

After the derby at the Metropolitano, Simeone’s team will visit Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Villarreal near the top

Ayoze Pérez scored twice as Villarreal came from behind to win 2-1 at promoted Espanyol and stay near the top.

Pérez has scored six goals in seven matches, one fewer than the league’s leading scorer, Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

Ayoze Perez of Villarreal CF scores.
Ayoze Perez of Villarreal CF scores. | Photo Credit: Eric Alonso/Getty Images
lightbox-info

Ayoze Perez of Villarreal CF scores. | Photo Credit: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

It was the fourth win for Villarreal, whose only loss was a 5-1 rout at home against Barcelona in the previous round.

Spanish media said the referee of the match was hit by an object thrown from the stands even as he left the field after the final whistle.

Las Palmas remains winless

Last-place Las Palmas drew 1-1 with Real Betis to remain winless after seven rounds. It hasn’t won in 21 straight league matches going back to last season, when it barely avoided relegation.

The host scored first with Alberto Moleiro in the ninth minute and 11th-place Betis — coming off two consecutive victories — equalised with Giovani Lo Celso in first-half stoppage time.

Getafe is the only other team without a league win this season.

