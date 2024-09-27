MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN 2024: Bangladesh fan ‘Tiger Robi’ rushed to hospital after alleged attack during Kanpur Test

Bangladesh cricket fan ‘Tiger Robi’ alleged he was attacked by the local fans, but the police sources have denied the allegations.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 13:36 IST , KANPUR - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Bangladesh cricket fan ‘Tiger Robi’ being carried away by officials.
Bangladesh cricket fan ‘Tiger Robi’ being carried away by officials. | Photo Credit: Shayan Acharya
Bangladesh cricket fan ‘Tiger Robi’ being carried away by officials. | Photo Credit: Shayan Acharya

A Bangladesh cricket fan, who goes by the name of Tiger Robi, was rushed to a hospital on Friday after he was allegedly hit on the lower abdomen by some spectators at the Green Park Stadium.

“They hit me on my back and lower abdomen and I could not breathe,” Robi told  Sportstar as the security personnel rushed him to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

However, the police at the venue denied such allegations. “One of our officers found him gasping for breath near the C block entrance, and he was struggling to speak. It seems like a case of dehydration, but we will wait for the doctors’ advice,” a police source said.

READ | BCB distances itself from Shakib’s request of a ‘secure passage’ to leave Bangladesh, says it does not have requisite powers

As India bowled against Bangladesh on the first day of the second Test, Robi was seen waving the national flag and chanting slogans from C block balcony, however, he allegedly got into a confrontation with some of the other spectators during the first session before the security personnel took things under control.

But during lunch, Robi alleged that he was beaten up by a few local spectators, even though the police said that it will verify the official CCTV footage and look into his allegations.

