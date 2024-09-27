IND vs BAN 2024: Bangladesh fan ‘Tiger Robi’ rushed to hospital after alleged attack during Kanpur Test

A Bangladesh cricket fan, who goes by the name of Tiger Robi, was rushed to a hospital on Friday after he was allegedly hit on the lower abdomen by some spectators at the Green Park Stadium.

“They hit me on my back and lower abdomen and I could not breathe,” Robi told Sportstar as the security personnel rushed him to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

However, the police at the venue denied such allegations. “One of our officers found him gasping for breath near the C block entrance, and he was struggling to speak. It seems like a case of dehydration, but we will wait for the doctors’ advice,” a police source said.

As India bowled against Bangladesh on the first day of the second Test, Robi was seen waving the national flag and chanting slogans from C block balcony, however, he allegedly got into a confrontation with some of the other spectators during the first session before the security personnel took things under control.

But during lunch, Robi alleged that he was beaten up by a few local spectators, even though the police said that it will verify the official CCTV footage and look into his allegations.