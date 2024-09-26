Bangladesh interim government’s youth and sports advisor to attend IND vs BAN T20I in Delhi

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, the youth and sports advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government, will be travelling to New Delhi to watch the second T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 9.

According to well-placed sources, Mahmud will be in the national capital for a couple of days, during which he will also meet the Bangladesh cricketers and other stakeholders of the team.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board president Faruque Ahmed is also scheduled to be part of the delegation, but he might not make it due to prior commitments.

“I have to attend an ICC meeting around that time in Dubai and the Bangladesh Premier League draft will be held on October 14, so we have a busy schedule. Even though I will try to accompany the sports advisor to Delhi, I am still not sure if I can eventually make it,” Ahmed told Sportstar on Thursday.

Mahmud was one of the prominent figures in Bangladesh’s quota reform movement, which escalated into a major anti-government protest, leading to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina’s administration.

Ever since the regime change in Bangladesh last month, this will be the first time that a key member of the interim government will be visiting India.