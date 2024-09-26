MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh interim government’s youth and sports advisor to attend IND vs BAN T20I in Delhi

According to well-placed sources, Mahmud will be in the national capital for a couple of days, during which he will also meet the Bangladesh cricketers and other stakeholders of the team. 

Published : Sep 26, 2024 22:40 IST , KANPUR - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Representative Image: Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan was one of the prominent figures in Bangladesh’s quota reform movement, which escalated into a major anti-government protest, leading to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina’s administration.
Representative Image: Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan was one of the prominent figures in Bangladesh’s quota reform movement, which escalated into a major anti-government protest, leading to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina’s administration. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan was one of the prominent figures in Bangladesh’s quota reform movement, which escalated into a major anti-government protest, leading to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina’s administration. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, the youth and sports advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government, will be travelling to New Delhi to watch the second T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 9.

According to well-placed sources, Mahmud will be in the national capital for a couple of days, during which he will also meet the Bangladesh cricketers and other stakeholders of the team. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board president Faruque Ahmed is also scheduled to be part of the delegation, but he might not make it due to prior commitments.

“I have to attend an ICC meeting around that time in Dubai and the Bangladesh Premier League draft will be held on October 14, so we have a busy schedule. Even though I will try to accompany the sports advisor to Delhi, I am still not sure if I can eventually make it,” Ahmed told  Sportstar on Thursday. 

Mahmud was one of the prominent figures in Bangladesh’s quota reform movement, which escalated into a major anti-government protest, leading to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina’s administration.

Ever since the regime change in Bangladesh last month, this will be the first time that a key member of the interim government will be visiting India.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh interim government’s youth and sports advisor to attend IND vs BAN T20I in Delhi
    Shayan Acharya
  2. PSG coach Luis Enrique says bigger Club World Cup ‘exciting’
    AFP
  3. BCB distances itself from Shakib’s request of a ‘secure passage’ to leave Bangladesh, says it does not have requisite powers
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. ENG vs AUS: Marsh adamant Australia has ‘moved on’ from last year’s Lord’s row
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Bangladesh interim government’s youth and sports advisor to attend IND vs BAN T20I in Delhi
    Shayan Acharya
  2. PAK vs ENG: Shaheen Shah Afridi returns to 15-member Pakistan squad for first Test against England
    PTI
  3. ENG vs AUS: Australia eases to comfortable win over lacklustre England in 2nd ODI to lead series 2-0
    Reuters
  4. IND vs BAN: ‘First innings duck further motivated me,’ says Shubman Gill after stellar unbeaten century in second innings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. AFG vs SA, 2nd ODI: Gurbaz and Rashid lead Afghanistan to first ODI series win over South Africa
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh interim government’s youth and sports advisor to attend IND vs BAN T20I in Delhi
    Shayan Acharya
  2. PSG coach Luis Enrique says bigger Club World Cup ‘exciting’
    AFP
  3. BCB distances itself from Shakib’s request of a ‘secure passage’ to leave Bangladesh, says it does not have requisite powers
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. ENG vs AUS: Marsh adamant Australia has ‘moved on’ from last year’s Lord’s row
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment