IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Weather likely the biggest challenge for India to complete a series sweep in Kanpur

A dark and gloomy Green Park Stadium welcomed the Indian cricket team on Thursday morning for its optional training session ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh.

As the groundsmen readied the covers, anticipating a spell of shower, Gautam Gambhir walked up to curator Shiv Kumar and had a closer look at the two black soil pitches that are being considered for the series-deciding fixture. Following the discussions, Gambhir walked around for a while before getting busy with the day’s proceedings.

Even though assistant coach Abhishek Nayar later told the media that it’s still not clear which surface will be used, there are indications that the strip will be flatter with lower bounce, which is only going to become slower as the game progresses. There is a forecast of rain as well for the next couple of days.

For India, the biggest challenge will be to decide whether it would play three spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who is one short of becoming the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets, are a certainty, while there could be a toss-up between local favourite Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Axar could come in handy on a sluggish pitch, whereas the odds could be in Kuldeep’s favour as he knows the conditions well and might be effective in finding breakthroughs, irrespective of how the surface behaves.

While Nayar stated that a lot would depend on the conditions, the Bangladesh camp is not thinking too much about the surface. “Pitches don’t matter much against teams like England, Australia and India. They will obviously have weapons with which they can attack us,” said star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who will be playing in his penultimate red-ball fixture.

It will be an opportunity for the seasoned campaigner to make a mark on his last Test outing on Indian soil. The visiting side is still searching for its first Test win against the neighbouring nation since its debut in 2000.

Coming into the game following an embarrassing defeat in the first Test in Chennai last week, it will be a Herculean task for Bangladesh to stage a comeback against a star-studded Indian side.

Even though Hasan Mahmud struck early to reduce India to 144 for 6 in the first innings in Chennai, the lower-middle order came good - once again proving why India’s depth in batting is rated so highly.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could add only 34 runs between them across four innings, but even then, there were two half-centuries and three centuries from the Indian camp. That not only guided the team to one of its comprehensive victories, but also boosted the team’s confidence, and it needs to keep the momentum going.

As Test cricket returns to the venue after three years, expectations will be high from Rohit and Kohli. Both of them had long sessions in the nets over the last couple of days and the fact that he is just 129 short of 9,000 Test runs would certainly come as a motivation for Kohli.

Ahead of a packed international calendar, with Tests against New Zealand and Australia lined up over the next couple of months, it will be an opportunity for the Shubman Gill to cement his spot at No. 3.

The youngster scored a stroke-filled century in the second Indian innings of the first Test after falling for a duck in the first essay.

The last time the Green Park hosted a Test back in 2021, New Zealand’s tail-enders ensured they drew the match despite being on a slippery slope. And, the Bangladesh players, too, could find inspiration from that thrilling game. After batting let them down in the first innings in Chennai, Bangladesh openers provided the team with a solid start in the second essay, followed by Najmul Hossain Shanto’s gritty 82. However, going forward, Bangladesh needs to ensure that its star batters - Shakib and Litton Das - convert the start and build long partnerships.

At home, it’s not easy to outplay India, but the beauty of Test cricket lies in its unpredictable nature. With 26,007 spectators set to be in attendance, an intense game awaits.