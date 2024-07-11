MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was England awarded a penalty by VAR against Netherlands?

Xavi Simons gave the Dutch the lead in the seventh minute with a powerful strike from outside the box which sailed into the net past Jordan Pickford.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 00:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Kane reacts after being fouled by Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries.
England’s Harry Kane reacts after being fouled by Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England's Harry Kane reacts after being fouled by Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries.

Last edition’s runner-up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands will face off against each other in the Euro 2024 semifinal at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday (July 11, 12:30 AM IST).

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | NETHERLANDS VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

Xavi Simons gave the Dutch the lead in the seventh minute with a powerful strike from outside the box which sailed into the net past Jordan Pickford.

Seven minutes later, Harry Kane was caught by Denzel Dumfries inside the Dutch penalty box, after which Kane went down clutching his feet.

After the ball went out of play, German referee Felix Zwayer paused the match while the VAR referees were checking for a potential penalty. Zwayer was then instructed to go to the video screen himself and take a look.

Repeated replays showed that despite hitting the ball out of play, Kane was at the receiving end of a late high foot challenge from Dumfries, prompting the referee to award the referee.

Kane stood over the penalty himself and found the bottom corner to level the game and became the player with the most goals in the history of European Champioship knockouts.

Euro 2024

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

