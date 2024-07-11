Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Second goal of England disallowed after goalline clearance

England missed out on a chance to take the lead in their Euro 2024 semifinal against Netherlands when Phil Foden’s strike, saved on the goal-line was disallowed by the referee.

Four minutes after the Three Lions made it all square through a Harry Kane goal, Phil Foden dribbled into the box and almost put his team in the front seat with a shot, following which multiple players and fans almost celebrated the leading goal.

However, Felix Zwayer, the referee in the match, did not give the goal as Dutch full-back Denzel Dumfries had cleared the ball just when it was on the goal-line.

Football rules, set by the International Football Association Board, mandate that a goal is given only when the whole of the ball passes over the goal line, between the goalposts and under the crossbar, provided that no offence has been committed by the team scoring the goal.

