Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was Memphis Depay subbed off early in Netherlands vs England clash?

Last edition’s runner-up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands are facing off against each other in the Euro 2024 semifinal at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday (July 11, 12:30 AM IST).

Memphis Depay went down in the 35th minute with an injury and was replaced by Joey Veerman for the rest of the match.

Xavi Simons gave the Dutch the lead in the seventh minute with a powerful strike from outside the box which sailed into the net past Jordan Pickford.

England equalised after Harry Kane was caught by Denzel Dumfries inside the Dutch penalty box in the 14th minute, after which he went down clutching his feet.

After the ball went out of play, German referee Felix Zwayer paused the match while the VAR referees were checking for a potential penalty. Zwayer was then instructed to go to the video screen himself and take a look.

Repeated replays showed that despite hitting the ball out of play, Kane was at the receiving end of a late high foot challenge from Dumfries, prompting the referee to award the referee.

Kane stood over the penalty himself and found the bottom corner to level the game and became the player with the most goals in the history of European Champioship knockouts.