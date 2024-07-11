MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Xavi Simons scores long ranger in Euro 2024 semifinal between Netherlands and England

Watch the goal scored by Xavi Simons in the Euro 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 00:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England.
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Last edition’s runner-up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands are facing off against each other in the Euro 2024 semifinal at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday (July 11, 12:30 AM IST).

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | NETHERLANDS VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

Xavi Simons opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a shot from outside the box. Watch the goal here:

FOR USA

FOR UK

FOR INDIA

Euro 2024

Euro 2024

