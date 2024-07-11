Last edition’s runner-up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands are facing off against each other in the Euro 2024 semifinal at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday (July 11, 12:30 AM IST).
FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | NETHERLANDS VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL
Xavi Simons opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a shot from outside the box. Watch the goal here:
FOR USA
FOR UK
FOR INDIA
Latest on Sportstar
- WATCH: Xavi Simons scores long ranger in Euro 2024 semifinal between Netherlands and England
- Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was Memphis Depay subbed off early in Netherlands vs England clash?
- LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED 1-1 ENG; Harry Kane converts penalty, Dumfries makes goalline save
- Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Second goal of England disallowed after goalline clearance
- Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was England awarded a penalty by VAR against Netherlands?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE