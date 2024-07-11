Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: Harry Kane makes history; Major talking points from NED v ENG

Last edition’s runner-up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands will face off against each other in the Euro 2024 semifinal at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday (July 11, 12:30 AM IST).

Sportstar takes a look at the major talking points from the match:

KANE EQUALISES FROM THE SPOT AND MAKE HISTORY

Harry Kane was caught by Denzel Dumfries inside the Dutch penalty box in the 14th minute, after which he went down clutching his feet.

After the ball went out of play, German referee Felix Zwayer paused the match while the VAR referees were checking for a potential penalty. Zwayer was then instructed to go to the video screen himself and take a look after which he awarded the penalty.

Kane stood over the penalty himself and found the bottom corner to level the game and became the player with the most goals (6) in the history of European Championship knockouts. He also became the European player with the most knockout stage goals (9), in major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs), overtaking Gerd Müller, Miroslav Klose, Antoine Griezmann, and Kylian Mbappé (all 8).

XAVI SIMONS SCORES TO TAKE THE LEAD

Xavi Simons gave the Dutch the lead in the seventh minute with a powerful strike from outside the box which sailed into the net past Jordan Pickford.

KOBBIE MAINOO MAKES HISTORY

At 19 years and 82 days, Kobbie Mainoo is the youngest England player to feature in a semifinal match of a major international tournament.