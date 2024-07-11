MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: Harry Kane makes history; Major talking points from NED v ENG

Take a look at the major talking points from the Euro 2024 semifinal clash between Netherlands and England being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 00:23 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England.
Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Last edition’s runner-up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands will face off against each other in the Euro 2024 semifinal at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday (July 11, 12:30 AM IST).

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | NETHERLANDS VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

Sportstar takes a look at the major talking points from the match:

KANE EQUALISES FROM THE SPOT AND MAKE HISTORY

Harry Kane was caught by Denzel Dumfries inside the Dutch penalty box in the 14th minute, after which he went down clutching his feet.

After the ball went out of play, German referee Felix Zwayer paused the match while the VAR referees were checking for a potential penalty. Zwayer was then instructed to go to the video screen himself and take a look after which he awarded the penalty.

Kane stood over the penalty himself and found the bottom corner to level the game and became the player with the most goals (6) in the history of European Championship knockouts. He also became the European player with the most knockout stage goals (9), in major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs), overtaking Gerd Müller, Miroslav Klose, Antoine Griezmann, and Kylian Mbappé (all 8).

XAVI SIMONS SCORES TO TAKE THE LEAD

Xavi Simons gave the Dutch the lead in the seventh minute with a powerful strike from outside the box which sailed into the net past Jordan Pickford.

KOBBIE MAINOO MAKES HISTORY

At 19 years and 82 days, Kobbie Mainoo is the youngest England player to feature in a semifinal match of a major international tournament.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: Harry Kane makes history; Major talking points from NED v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Second goal of England disallowed after goalline clearance
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED 1-1 ENG; Harry Kane converts penalty, Dumfries makes goalline save
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Xavi Simons scores long ranger in Euro 2024 semifinal between Netherlands and England
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was Memphis Depay subbed off early in Netherlands vs England clash?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was Memphis Depay subbed off early in Netherlands vs England clash?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Second goal of England disallowed after goalline clearance
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was England awarded a penalty by VAR against Netherlands?
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot in Netherlands vs England in Euro 2024 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Xavi Simons scores long ranger in Euro 2024 semifinal between Netherlands and England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: Harry Kane makes history; Major talking points from NED v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Second goal of England disallowed after goalline clearance
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED 1-1 ENG; Harry Kane converts penalty, Dumfries makes goalline save
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Xavi Simons scores long ranger in Euro 2024 semifinal between Netherlands and England
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was Memphis Depay subbed off early in Netherlands vs England clash?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment