WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores stoppage-time winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match

Ollie Watkins scored in second-half stoppage time as England beat Netherlands 2-1 to enter the final of the 2024 European Championship, at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany on Wednesday.

Xavi Simons gave the Dutch the lead in the seventh minute with a powerful strike from outside the box which sailed into the net past Jordan Pickford. Harry Kane equalised from the spot in the 18th minute after a controversial penalty decision.

