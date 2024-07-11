MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores stoppage-time winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match

Xavi Simons gave the Dutch the lead in the seventh minute with a powerful strike from outside the box which sailed into the net past Jordan Pickford.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 02:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ollie Watkins of England celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England.
Ollie Watkins of England celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ollie Watkins of England celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ollie Watkins scored in second-half stoppage time as England beat Netherlands 2-1 to enter the final of the 2024 European Championship, at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany on Wednesday.

Xavi Simons gave the Dutch the lead in the seventh minute with a powerful strike from outside the box which sailed into the net past Jordan Pickford. Harry Kane equalised from the spot in the 18th minute after a controversial penalty decision.

FOR USA

FOR UK

FOR INDIA

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: Watkins nets winner as England beats Netherlands 2-1 to enter final 
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores stoppage-time winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Is there a third place match in Euros for France and Netherlands?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 stats: Top scorers and assist leaders; Kane and Olmo score most goals ahead of England vs Spain final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Potential second goal of England disallowed after goal-line clearance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Is there a third place match in Euros for France and Netherlands?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs England: When and where is the Euro 2024 final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 semifinal: Watkins nets winner as England beats Netherlands 2-1 to enter final 
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores stoppage-time winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was Memphis Depay subbed off early in Netherlands vs England clash?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: Watkins nets winner as England beats Netherlands 2-1 to enter final 
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores stoppage-time winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Is there a third place match in Euros for France and Netherlands?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 stats: Top scorers and assist leaders; Kane and Olmo score most goals ahead of England vs Spain final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Potential second goal of England disallowed after goal-line clearance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment