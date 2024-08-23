MagazineBuy Print

Ashley Cole, Joleon Lescott named in interim manager Lee Carsley’s England coaching team

Cole, who represented England more than 100 times between 2001 and 2014, played at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, as well as the 2004 and 2012 European Championships.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 22:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea assistant coach Ashley Cole watches players warm up ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in London on April 18, 2023.
Chelsea assistant coach Ashley Cole watches players warm up ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in London on April 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
Chelsea assistant coach Ashley Cole watches players warm up ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in London on April 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former England left-back Ashley Cole will be an assistant coach alongside interim manager Lee Carsley, the Football Association said on Friday.



ALSO READ: Lionel Messi to return to Inter Miami before season’s end, says coach Martino

Cole’s former England colleague, Joleon Lescott will also join Carsley’s team, along with the FA’s head of coaching Tim Dittmer.

The trio worked alongside Carsley with the 2023 Under-21 Euro-winning squad.

Carsley was appointed England’s interim coach on August 9 ahead of its Nations League campaign following Gareth Southgate’s decision to step down.

The Euro 2024 finalists travel to Ireland on September 7 before hosting Finland three days later. 

