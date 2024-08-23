MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Lionel Messi to return to Inter Miami before season’s end, says coach Martino

Messa, 37, has been away from the team since he suffered a high-ankle injury on July 14 playing for Argentina against Colombia in the Copa America final.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 22:38 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the second half of the game against St. Louis City at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the second half of the game against St. Louis City at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the second half of the game against St. Louis City at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Superstar Lionel Messi will return to Inter Miami CF before the end of the season, head coach Tata Martino told reporters Friday.

Messi, 37, has been away from the team since he suffered a high-ankle injury on July 14 playing for Argentina against Colombia in the Copa America final.

Martino said he did not know when Messi would be back, but assured the Argentinian would play in at least one of the club’s nine remaining regular-season matches.

“I wouldn’t be able to give an approximate number of days that he returns to training but it is not a situation that is too far away,” Martino said, per ESPN. “There is a part of the injuries that have to do with the physical and there is a part of the injuries that has to do with the mental, so we have to overcome them both ways and I think that he is going through that process.

“He is feeling better and better. He has been working in the field for three or four days now. We cannot give time because we do not know and it would be speculating about something that may not be possible to do, but it is close.”

Inter Miami (16-4-5, 53 points) hold a five-point lead over FC Cincinnati in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, despite Messi not playing since June 1. In 12 regular-season matches (11 starts), he has 12 goals and 13 assists.

Inter Miami will face FC Cincinnati at home on Saturday and can clinch a postseason berth. The regular season ends October 19 in a match against the New England Revolution.

