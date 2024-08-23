MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Spurs striker Solanke to miss Everton game

Spurs signed the 26-year-old England international from Bournemouth for a reported fee of 65 million pounds and he played in its Premier League season opener against promoted Leicester City on Monday.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 19:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at The King Power Stadium.
Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at The King Power Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur will be without new signing Dominic Solanke for its Premier League home game against Everton after the striker picked up an ankle injury, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

Spurs signed the 26-year-old England international from Bournemouth for a reported fee of 65 million pounds ($85.25 million) this month and he played in its Premier League season opener against promoted Leicester City on Monday.

Spurs, which finished fifth last season, drew 1-1 at Leicester.

“Dom picked up a knock in the last game,” Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Saturday’s match. “He got through the game, but it flared up the day after, and he’ll miss the game tomorrow.

“It’s an ankle injury. He copped it really early on, someone went across his ankle.”

Solanke scored 19 Premier League goals last season to help Bournemouth achieve its highest points total in the top flight.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2024: Bellingham injured in training, Ancelotti says

Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is also unavailable for the fixture as he follows concussion protocols.

Yves Bissouma will be available, however. The 27-year-old Mali international was suspended for the Leicester game after a video showing him inhaling nitrous oxide was posted on social media.

“Biss is available but we’ve got some options there. The whole idea of trying to bulk up the squad is for these situations. He’s available for selection. The bridge building continues,” Postecoglou said.

Spurs could still change its squad.

“There’s probably a couple more who will go out but we’ve done a fair bit of work over the past 12 months and we’ve brought down the demographic a fair way and brought in players in line with how we want to play but there’s still a fair bit we want to do,” Postecoglou said.

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Dominic Solanke /

Everton /

Ange Postecoglou

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

