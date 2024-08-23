MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Manchester City re-signs former captain Gundogan

The 33-year-old German left City for Barcelona in 2023 on a free transfer after leading Pep Guardiola’s team to the treble.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 16:34 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILES PHOTO: Manchester City’s German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.
FILES PHOTO: Manchester City’s German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILES PHOTO: Manchester City’s German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ilkay Gundogan is back with Manchester City after the Premier League champion resigned its former captain on Friday on a one-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 33-year-old German left City for Barcelona in 2023 on a free transfer after leading Pep Guardiola’s team to the treble.

Gundogan could be available for Saturday’s match against Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium.

“My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch,” Gundogan said.

“I grew as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life. To have the opportunity to return here means so much.”

Gundogan returns after winning 14 major trophies with City, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Although he had been under contract at Barcelona for two more years, he was told the club would not stand in his way if he wanted to leave.

“After just one year it’s already time to say goodbye,” Gundogan said in a social media post.

“I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it. I have given everything to fight for the team and the club the best possible way in a difficult season.

“Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad.”

ALSO READ | Real Madrid seeks first league win of season in Mbappe’s home debut

Gundogan made 51 appearances last season, helping Barca to a second-place finish in La Liga.

His return is welcome for City side who sold Argentina forward Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid and are without winger Oscar Bobb for up to four months after the Norwegian broke his leg in training.

Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 as Guardiola’s first signing of his managerial tenure.

“Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep -- he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player,” Gundogan said. “You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want. I cannot wait to work with him again.

“Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again.”

Gundogan scored 60 goals in 304 appearances for Guardiola’s side, netting twice in City’s 2-1 win over Manchester United in the 2023 FA Cup final, including the quickest in final history, inside 13 seconds.

Gundogan recently announced his retirement from international soccer after 82 appearances, captaining Germany at Euro 2024.

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Manchester City /

Ilkay Gundogan /

Ipswich Town /

Premier League /

Champions League /

Julian Alvarez /

La Liga /

Atletico Madrid /

Manchester United /

FA Cup /

Borussia Dortmund

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 0-1 PFC, Majcen scores for Punjab, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Manchester City re-signs former captain Gundogan
    Reuters
  3. Dutch Grand Prix: Verstappen under pressure in front of his home crowd
    AP
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BFC v KBFC Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Liverpool boss Slot not nervous ahead of Anfield debut
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Manchester City re-signs former captain Gundogan
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Liverpool boss Slot not nervous ahead of Anfield debut
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Everton squad stretched for trip to Spurs, says Dyche
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Arsenal to get early reminder of Aston Villa threat
    Reuters
  5. Chelsea’s Palmer focused on team trophies ahead of individual awards
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 0-1 PFC, Majcen scores for Punjab, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Manchester City re-signs former captain Gundogan
    Reuters
  3. Dutch Grand Prix: Verstappen under pressure in front of his home crowd
    AP
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BFC v KBFC Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Liverpool boss Slot not nervous ahead of Anfield debut
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment