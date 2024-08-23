MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle head coach Howe surprised by Trippier exit speculation

Trippier rejoined Newcastle late after playing for England at the European Championship and did not feature in the 1-0 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 17:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier.
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he was surprised by reports that Kieran Trippier wants to leave the Premier League club, and praised the defender’s professionalism since his return from Euro 2024.

Trippier rejoined Newcastle late after playing for England at the European Championship and did not feature in the 1-0 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday.

“He’s trained really well since he came back from the Euros -- I think he’s only had two weeks of training, hence the reason why he didn’t start last week,” Howe told reporters on Friday.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Manchester City re-signs former captain Gundogan

“The situation is business as usual, Tripps has trained really well this week. I’m surprised by a lot of the stories that have come out. (He’s) a valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first class.”

Trippier, who played six of England’s seven games at Euro 2024, has been linked to Everton, where he would reunite with manager Sean Dyche they spent three years at Burnley together.

“I’m not really sure where this has come from. He’s preparing as we all are for the game on Saturday,” Howe added.

“His leadership skills, his ability with the ball, his assist record, everything he brings to the group we definitely want here.”

Newcastle travels to Bournemouth on Sunday. Bournemouth kicked off its campaign with a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Related Topics

Kieran Trippier /

Newcastle United /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 3-3 PFC, Cummings equalises for Mariners, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters updates, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal: BFC v KBFC, Score, Kick-off at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle head coach Howe surprised by Trippier exit speculation
    Reuters
  5. Shakib-Al-Hasan accused of murder during Bangladesh protests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle head coach Howe surprised by Trippier exit speculation
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Manchester City re-signs former captain Gundogan
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Liverpool boss Slot not nervous ahead of Anfield debut
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Everton squad stretched for trip to Spurs, says Dyche
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Arsenal to get early reminder of Aston Villa threat
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 3-3 PFC, Cummings equalises for Mariners, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters updates, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal: BFC v KBFC, Score, Kick-off at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle head coach Howe surprised by Trippier exit speculation
    Reuters
  5. Shakib-Al-Hasan accused of murder during Bangladesh protests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment