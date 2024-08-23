17-year-old Estevao gets debut call-up to Brazil’s national team for World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Seventeen-year-old striker Estevao, who is set to join Chelsea next year from Palmeiras, was handed his first call-up to Brazil’s national team Friday by coach Dorival Junior for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Veteran forward Neymar remains out as he completes his recovery from an ACL injury he sustained last year, but Estevao has already been tipped by some to become the next big Brazilian star. He could make his debut for the national team against Ecuador on September 6, with Brazil then travelling to Paraguay four days later.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024-25 - Chelsea head coach Maresca says club may sign another striker

Brazil is only in sixth place in South American qualifying after six games.

Estevao scored five goals and added five assists in 19 Brazilian league matches this year while exhibiting some eye-catching dribbling skills.

Dorival Junior, who took over as Brazil’s coach at the start of the year, left out eight players who were part of Brazil’s squad in this summer’s Copa America tournament. His team was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Uruguay.