Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea head coach Maresca says club may sign another striker

Published : Aug 23, 2024 22:16 IST - 2 MINS READ

Published : Aug 23, 2024 22:16 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca applauds fans after the match.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea will not shy away from bringing in a new number nine before the transfer window deadline if the player improves its squad, coach Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

Chelsea has splashed out over 160 million pounds ($210.7 million) on signing players such as winger Pedro Neto, forward Joao Felix, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Swedish-Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The West London club have strikers Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu is another option after the 18-year-old joined from La Liga club Barcelona in July.

“I just communicate the players that I like and the players I don’t like. Hopefully, we can find solutions for them because at the end, when you find solutions, everyone is happy,” Maresca told reporters.

“We don’t need to sign players just for signing players. If we sign a player to make us improve, we will sign players, otherwise we are happy with the way we are.

“If we have a chance to bring a number nine that makes us better, we are going to try.”

The Italian’s side travels to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday and Portuguese Neto could play against his former club.

“Pedro, the last time he played 90 minutes was in February. You can imagine, a long time ago. We need with him, and seven or eight more players... we need to also build the physical condition,” Maresca said.

“Probably tonight (against Swiss side Servette in the Conference League first leg playoff) for Pedro, playing 65 or 60 minutes, probably to give him another game on Sunday is too early, but we’ll see.”

Portuguese Felix could also feature at Molineux, having returned to Chelsea on a permanent deal after spending six months on loan during the 2022-23 season.

“In terms of physicality, I think he is ready because he was already playing games there (at Atletico Madrid). He needs more time to understand the way we want to play but overall I think he can play,” Maresca said. “He is a top player, no doubt.”

