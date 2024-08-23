Ex-Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto signs for Como

Former Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto has joined newly-promoted Serie A side Como on a two-year deal, the Italian club said on Friday.

The former Barcelona captain, who had joined the Spanish side as a 14-year-old, signed with Como as a free agent after his Barca contract ended last season.

“Sergi has played his whole career so far at one of the best clubs in the world,” manager Cesc Fabregas told the club website.

“He is a versatile player and can adapt to many different positions, midfield, full-back, with his passing accuracy and strength he is the definition of a box to box player. His experience will be crucial for the season ahead.”

Roberto, 32, won seven La Liga titles and lifted two Champions League trophies with Barcelona.

He represented Spain 11 times, scoring one goal.

Como, coached by former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Fabregas, returned to the Italian top flight after 21 years last season.

It has recently signed former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, and former Italy striker Andrea Belotti, among others.