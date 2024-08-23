MagazineBuy Print

After Atletico Madrid switch, Gallagher is feeling at home

Gallagher, who joined Chelsea at the age of six, penned a five-year contract with LaLiga club Atletico on Wednesday, with the deal reportedly worth around 42 million euros.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 22:50 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid presents new signing Conor Gallagher during the presentation.
Atletico Madrid presents new signing Conor Gallagher during the presentation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Atletico Madrid presents new signing Conor Gallagher during the presentation.

Conor Gallagher is feeling right at home after receiving a rousing welcome from Atletico Madrid fans, the England midfielder said at his presentation at the Metropolitano Stadium on Friday, days after completing his move from Chelsea.

Gallagher, who joined Chelsea at the age of six, penned a five-year contract with LaLiga club Atletico on Wednesday, with the deal reportedly worth around 42 million euros ($46.94 million).

The 24-year-old and Atletico’s other new signings were unveiled on Wednesday in a party open to fans at the Metropolitano Stadium, headlined by former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

“(The welcome by fans) was amazing, I enjoyed every minute, it was a good sign of what is to come from the fans,” Gallagher said.

“They made me feel at home and it gave me a lot of excitement to be able to play the games in this stadium and give everything in every game.”

Despite the delay in completing the move to the Spanish capital, Gallagher said he was confident things were going to work out.

Also read | Bellingham injured in training, Ancelotti says

“I wanted to come to the club and I saw that the club wanted me to. I knew it was going to work out and I’m very happy,” he added.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone was a big part of Gallagher’s decision to move to the club.

“He’s one of the best in the world and I’m really looking forward to playing for him,” Gallagher said.

“I think I fit in quite well with the way he plays and he appreciates that I give my all. These first few days have been difficult, it’s very hot, but I’m going to get used to it.

“I’m very excited about all of this, not just playing for this great club. Playing in a different country, living in a different country... I have to learn Spanish quickly because it will help me and my coach in everything I do on the pitch.”

