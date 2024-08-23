MagazineBuy Print

U-17 World Championships: Indian men fail to replicate success of women compatriots

In the women’s event, four new world champions emerged and two are in gold medal contention, but none of the five Indian men made it to the semifinals.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 18:51 IST , Amman (Jordan)

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Only Harsh and Vevik managed to win a round among the Indian men.
infoIcon

India’s men’s freestyle wrestlers could not replicate the success of their women counterparts at the Under-17 World Championships as none of the five grapplers in action on Friday could make the semifinals, here.

Out of the five, only two -- Harsh and Vevik -- managed to win a round.

Harsh (48kg) began with a confident 6-2 win over Erbol Bolotov but was outsmarted by Chingis Saryglar in the quarterfinal.

In the 55kg category, Jaiveer Singh fell at the first hurdle, losing on criteria (3-3) to Azatberdi Ashyrgulyev, who later lost his quarterfinal to end the Indian’s chance of making a comeback through repechage.

In 65kg, Sagar lost his qualification bout 5-7 to Bakdaulet Akimzhan and will now have to wait to know if the repechage route opens up for him.

READ | U-17 World Wrestling Championships 2024: India wins four gold medals in women’s freestyle

Vevik began with a decent 11-4 victory over Aliaksei Kuryla but lost his quarterfinal bout by technical superiority to Nikoloz Maisuradze.

In the 110kg bout, Jaspooran Singh lost on criteria (1-1) to Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek.

In the women’s event, four new world champions emerged and two -- Kajal (69kg) and Shrutika Shivaji Patil (46kg) -- are in gold medal contention.

Aditi Kumari (43kg), Neha (57kg), Pulkit (65kg) and Mansi Lather (73kg) won the world titles in their respective categories.

