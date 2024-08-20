MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

U17 World Wrestling Championship 2024: Ronak Dahiya opens India’s account with bronze in Greco-Roman

Dahiya, the current World Number two, defeated Turkey’s Emurullah Capkan 6-1 in the bronze medal match.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 22:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ronak Dahiya.
FILE PHOTO: Ronak Dahiya. | Photo Credit: Ronak Dahiya/Instagram
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ronak Dahiya. | Photo Credit: Ronak Dahiya/Instagram

Ronak Dahiya opened India’s medal tally on Tuesday by clinching a bronze in the Greco-Roman 110 kg category at the ongoing U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Ronak, the current World Number two, defeated Turkiye’s Emurullah Capkan 6-1 in the bronze medal match. Previously, the Indian had lost in his semifinal 0-2 to Hungary’s Zoltan Czako.

Ronak, who trains at Delhi’s famous Chhatrasal Stadium, began his U17 Worlds campaign with a 8-1 win over Artur Manvelian and followed that up with a commanding technical superiority victory over Daniil Maslakou.

The other Indian in bronze medal contention is Pardhi Sainath.

Pardhi is in the hunt for bronze through the repechage round in the 51 kg where he will face Munaretto Dominic Michael of the United States.

Pardhi had lost to Tushan Dashdhimirov of Azerbaijan 1-5 in the opening round and the latter reached the final, giving the Indian a chance to get a shot at the bronze.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Related Topics

Wrestling

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U17 World Wrestling Championship 2024: Ronak Dahiya opens India’s account with bronze in Greco-Roman
    Team Sportstar
  2. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids but avoids suspension, confirms ITIA
    AP
  3. National Chess Championship 2024: Abhijeet Gupta loses to Vignesh Advaith Vemula; Surya Shekhar notches up fourth win
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner avoids suspension despite two failed dope tests, other tennis players react
    Team Sportstar
  5. Smriti Mandhana moves up to third in ICC ODI rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. U17 World Wrestling Championship 2024: Ronak Dahiya opens India’s account with bronze in Greco-Roman
    Team Sportstar
  2. U17 World Championships: Indian wrestler Ronak Dahiya progresses to semifinals
    PTI
  3. Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat becomes World No. 2 in men’s 57kg after Paris 2024 Olympic bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics a deep wound, but strength from loved ones will help me heal, says Vinesh Phogat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat India Arrival Highlights: Vinesh honoured with gold medal in native village; gives moving speech in midnight festivities
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U17 World Wrestling Championship 2024: Ronak Dahiya opens India’s account with bronze in Greco-Roman
    Team Sportstar
  2. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids but avoids suspension, confirms ITIA
    AP
  3. National Chess Championship 2024: Abhijeet Gupta loses to Vignesh Advaith Vemula; Surya Shekhar notches up fourth win
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner avoids suspension despite two failed dope tests, other tennis players react
    Team Sportstar
  5. Smriti Mandhana moves up to third in ICC ODI rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment