U17 World Wrestling Championship 2024: Ronak Dahiya opens India’s account with bronze in Greco-Roman

Ronak Dahiya opened India’s medal tally on Tuesday by clinching a bronze in the Greco-Roman 110 kg category at the ongoing U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Ronak, the current World Number two, defeated Turkiye’s Emurullah Capkan 6-1 in the bronze medal match. Previously, the Indian had lost in his semifinal 0-2 to Hungary’s Zoltan Czako.

Ronak, who trains at Delhi’s famous Chhatrasal Stadium, began his U17 Worlds campaign with a 8-1 win over Artur Manvelian and followed that up with a commanding technical superiority victory over Daniil Maslakou.

The other Indian in bronze medal contention is Pardhi Sainath.

Pardhi is in the hunt for bronze through the repechage round in the 51 kg where he will face Munaretto Dominic Michael of the United States.

Pardhi had lost to Tushan Dashdhimirov of Azerbaijan 1-5 in the opening round and the latter reached the final, giving the Indian a chance to get a shot at the bronze.

(With inputs from PTI)