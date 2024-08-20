MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs BAN: Pakistan captain Masood stresses on positive dressing room environment ahead of first Test

Masood said he and Gillespie are trying to create an inclusive environment while looking to provide continuity to the players and give them an atmosphere to enjoy their cricket.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 20:54 IST , Rawalpindi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pakistan test cricket team’s skipper Shan Masood speaks during a press conference, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Pakistan test cricket team’s skipper Shan Masood speaks during a press conference, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan test cricket team’s skipper Shan Masood speaks during a press conference, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan captain Shan Masood on Tuesday underlined the importance of maintaining the dressing room environment saying it can shape on-field performances, ahead of their opening Test against Bangladesh.

Pakistan takes on Bangladesh in the first of the two Tests starting here on Wednesday in what will be a busy season comprising an overall nine Tests, which also allows it to put behind a disappointing period both on and off the field.

Since the Asia Cup last year, Pakistan has been on a downward spiral with recent reports of dressing room differences between players doing rounds in the media, PCB’s leadership choices and its way of governance adding more to the fans’ disappointment along with their ordinary on-field results.

ALSO READ: PAK vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh will bank on Shakib to ‘do something special’ against pace-heavy Pakistan

“I think it is a good opportunity for us to do well at home and the dressing room environment plays a pivotal role in shaping on-field performances,” Masood told the media during his pre-match press conference.

“Our main focus and what I personally believe in as a leadership philosophy — which Jason also believes in along with all the other players — is that everything starts from the dressing room,” he said.

Having fared poorly in both the Asia Cup and 50-overs World Cup, Pakistan was whitewashed in Australia and New Zealand, struggled in a T20I series at home against a depleted Kiwis side and also made a first-round exit from the T20 World Cup.

Masood said he and Gillespie are trying to create an inclusive environment while looking to provide continuity to the players and give them an atmosphere to enjoy their cricket.

Bangladesh would enter the Test with a sigh of relief, to be able to focus on cricket and not on the unrest in its country.

The visiting side includes some seasoned campaigners including former captains Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque who will play under the leadership of Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh also boasts of Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, a top spinner in Taijul Islam along with a few seamers.

The visitor will, however, be without Taskin Ahmed who has not played a Test since June 2023 and the team management was not willing to put him straight into red-ball cricket grind after his recovery from an injury.

Instead, Taskin has been sent to play the second four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens in Islamabad. The first day’s play did not see any action on Tuesday owing to rain and a wet outfield.

The weather is also expected to play a big role in the Test since there is rain forecast on all five days.

