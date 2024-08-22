Under-17 World Wrestling Championships 2024: India wins four gold medals in women’s freestyle

Indian women wrestlers Aditi Kumari, Neha, Pulkit, and Mansi on Thursday became the Under-17 World champions in their respective categories, stamping their class in the prestigious Cadets event, here.

Aditi emerged champion in the 43kg, blanking Maria Louiza Gkika of Greece 7-0 in the title clash.

In the 57kg final, Neha overpowered Japan’s So Tsuitsui as she stood out with her double-leg attacks. Neha hardly gave a chance to her rival in the gold medal bout.

In the 65kg final, Pulkit faced Daria Frolova, who is competing as a neutral athlete, and won 6-3.

She was leading 5-0 but conceded a pushout point and caution late in the bout that allowed Frolova to gain three points.

Frolova made a desperate attempt to get the winning move but Pulkit defended well in the final 20 seconds to claim the title.

Mansi Lather clinched the top podium spot after beating Hanna Pirskaya in the 73kg final.

India also won two bronze medals in Greco Roman style with Ronak Dahiya and Sainath Pardhi (51kg) ending on podiums.

(With inputs from PTI)