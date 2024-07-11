MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Is there a third place match in Euros for France and Netherlands?

Netherlands was knocked out by England while France lost to Spain in the semifinal and had to end its Euro run empty handed.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 02:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kylian Mbappe of France after loss against Spain.
Kylian Mbappe of France after loss against Spain. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe of France after loss against Spain. | Photo Credit: AP

Euro 2024 reaches its final showdown as an unbeaten Spain side will take on last edition’s runner up England to fight for the title.

Netherlands was knocked out by England while France lost to Spain in the semifinal and had to end its Euro run empty handed.

Copa America has a third place match for the two teams which lost in the semifinal. However, Euro 2024 has no third place match and the only game left in the tournament is the final which is going to be played in the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

Even the FIFA World Cup has a third-place match ahead of the final.

1980 was the first time the tournament finals featured eight teams. With two groups of four, the top team from each group faced each other in the final, while the runner-ups played in the third-place match.

However, since then the format was changed and the third-place match was scrapped. Since then Euros has never had a third-place match.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: Watkins nets winner as England beats Netherlands 2-1 to enter final 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Is there a third place match in Euros for France and Netherlands?
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores stoppage-time winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 stats: Top scorers and assist leaders; Kane and Olmo score most goals ahead of England vs Spain final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Potential second goal of England disallowed after goal-line clearance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Is there a third place match in Euros for France and Netherlands?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs England: When and where is the Euro 2024 final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 semifinal: Watkins nets winner as England beats Netherlands 2-1 to enter final 
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores stoppage-time winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was Memphis Depay subbed off early in Netherlands vs England clash?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: Watkins nets winner as England beats Netherlands 2-1 to enter final 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Is there a third place match in Euros for France and Netherlands?
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores stoppage-time winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 stats: Top scorers and assist leaders; Kane and Olmo score most goals ahead of England vs Spain final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Potential second goal of England disallowed after goal-line clearance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment