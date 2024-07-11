Euro 2024: Is there a third place match in Euros for France and Netherlands?

Euro 2024 reaches its final showdown as an unbeaten Spain side will take on last edition’s runner up England to fight for the title.

Netherlands was knocked out by England while France lost to Spain in the semifinal and had to end its Euro run empty handed.

Copa America has a third place match for the two teams which lost in the semifinal. However, Euro 2024 has no third place match and the only game left in the tournament is the final which is going to be played in the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

Even the FIFA World Cup has a third-place match ahead of the final.

1980 was the first time the tournament finals featured eight teams. With two groups of four, the top team from each group faced each other in the final, while the runner-ups played in the third-place match.

However, since then the format was changed and the third-place match was scrapped. Since then Euros has never had a third-place match.