PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 167/4; Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan extend partnership

LINEUPS

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad.

BANGLADESH: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das (wk), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test will start on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 10:30 AM IST. The match is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series will not be telecast or streamed in India.