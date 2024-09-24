Focus on fitness and fielding as Amol Muzumdar guides Indian women’s team into T20 World Cup

When Amol Muzumdar took charge as the head coach of India’s women’s cricket team nine months ago, he made it clear that there would be no compromises on fitness and fielding.

So far, the seasoned coach has walked the talk by focusing on the fitness and fielding aspects of the team, and things have been no different leading up to the T20 World Cup as well.

Over the last few weeks, the team had extensive sessions at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where the focus was largely on those two areas. After India’s defeat to Sri Lanka in the final of the women’s Asia Cup in July, the team management did ‘identify a certain things’ that were addressed during the camp.

“We did identify a few things and we went about it in the subsequent camps which followed the Asia Cup. We had a fitness camp which happened at the NCA. Fitness and fielding camps were specifically done for those two areas, where the skills weren’t touched,” Muzumdar said on Tuesday, ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for the tournament, beginning October 4.

“But later, we had a 10-day skill camp, where the focus was only on skills and we played matches. So, we identified certain things and tried to deliver (in the camp)…”

During the fitness camps, there were yoga sessions and the players also had one-on-one sessions with sports psychologist Dr. Mugdha Bavare. In the past, Bavare worked with the Indian team, and going ahead, the team management, too, wants to focus more on the mental aspects. “After the Asia Cup finals, we sat together as a team and we identified a few things. So, when we had a camp dedicated to fitness and fielding, where we did not touch the skills, we tried to introduce the psychologist. And that’s an area where we would like to tap into,” Muzumdar said, adding: “I was pretty happy with the results, what we had by the end of the camp. She (Bavare) was with us and she’s been fantastic with the group and she continues to be there…”

Even captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who worked with Bavare in the past, agreed. “When you talk personally, you know what you are talking about and the areas you want to focus on. But when it comes to the team, it is important that everyone opens up so that we can work together and help the player as needed. We had a few sessions where we talked to each other about how we were feeling and how we wanted to go about it,” Harmanpreet said.

“With her (Bavare) help, there were a lot of sessions after which we felt well and then after executing it on the ground, we felt even better. She’s really working hard and helping us…” This year, the team lost the home T20I series against Australia, before defeating Bangladesh 5-0 in an away series in April-May. While it won the ODIs against South Africa in June, followed by the lone Test, the T20I series was drawn at 1-1.

The team hasn’t had game time since the Asia Cup in July, however, the coach isn’t thinking too much about it. “If you ask for game time, we have ticked that box. And, we played some very competitive games. There were different oppositions, there were different skill sets that were chosen for those particular games. So as far as game time is concerned, I think we are on it,” Muzumdar said.

FILE PHOTO: Head coach of India Women’s cricket team Amol Muzumdar with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

“As far as preparations are concerned, we are absolutely prepared for anything and everything. All I can say is that we are ready to fly into Dubai,” the coach added with a smile.

The captain, too, echoed similar sentiments. “For us, preparation matters a lot. We want to win the World Cup and we are looking for positive results. But at the same time, process matters a lot and in the last couple of weeks, we really worked hard and are looking forward to this,” Harmanpreet said.

The coach and the captain also made it clear that the tournament being shifted to the UAE from Bangladesh won’t have a bearing on the team’s performance. “It came as a surprise for everyone. We had specifically gone to Bangladesh in May and played 5 T20Is to get used to conditions. But things have changed and it has shifted to Dubai. I think conditions would be similar to what we are over here in India,” Muzumdar said. “But I think just at the start of the season, what my experience was in the IPL in 2020, there will be a little bit of bounce on the surfaces in Dubai especially. But rest over the conditions, they remain the same, just like India…”

While Australia, the defending champion, will be the top contenders for yet another title, the Indian team is ready for the challenge. “Look, their team is good, no doubt about that. And we also know one thing that India is one of the teams, which can go really hard on them,” Harmanpreet said.

“That is a really positive sign. We know that whenever we are playing against them and if we play our best cricket, we can beat them any day and any time. And I think they’ve been winning the title for so many years. And it’s a great opportunity for us when a team who has been dominating cricket for so many years. They know that this is the one team which is really good and they can beat us. I think that that is the positive,” the captain said, adding: “We just want to play good cricket and be in that frame…”

India will begin its campaign against New Zealand on October 4, followed by the clash against Pakistan three days later. It will play against Australia on October 13 in Sharjah.