MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boston Marathon qualifiers left out amid running boom

The 36,393 qualifier applications reflected the booming popularity of distance running, according to Boston Athletic Association President and CEO Jack Fleming.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 21:42 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: General view during the Boston Marathon
FILE PHOTO: General view during the Boston Marathon | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: General view during the Boston Marathon | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Some 12,000 runners who met the qualifying standard for the 2025 Boston Marathon will not have a place at the starting line, organisers said on Tuesday, after a rush of applications.

Boston is one of the few marathons requiring amateurs to meet a qualifying time to compete and runners each year hope to “Boston qualify” based on their age and gender, considered a coveted rite of passage for marathoning enthusiasts.

But a speedy pool of applicants meant entrants had to exceed their qualifying time by six minutes 51 seconds to get a spot, the largest cut-off in the race’s history with the exception of the COVID-reduced 2021 edition.

ALSO READ: How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

The 36,393 qualifier applications reflected the booming popularity of distance running, according to Boston Athletic Association President and CEO Jack Fleming.

“Boston Marathon qualifiers have trained thousands of miles with the hopes of lining up in Hopkinton on Patriots’ Day,” Fleming said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, we’re unable to accept all athletes into the field, though we do want to recognise, thank, and applaud all whose goal was to be part of the 2025 event.”

Earlier this month, organisers of the marathon major adjusted the qualifying standard for the 2026 race, with runners aged under 60 asked to run five minutes faster to enter.

The 2025 Boston Marathon is set for April 21.

Related Topics

Boston Marathon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOA treasurer Yadav threatens legal action against president Usha
    PTI
  2. Focus on fitness and fielding as Amol Muzumdar leads Indian women’s team into T20 World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 24: Vishnu, Prajwal, Rashmikaa top draws in National tennis championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boston Marathon qualifiers left out amid running boom
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Girona manager Michel urges struggling side to rediscover its identity
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Boston Marathon qualifiers left out amid running boom
    Reuters
  2. Indian Athletics in 2024: A flat end after much promise
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Jakob Ingebrigtsen struggles in Copenhagen Half Marathon; finishes debut race in 63 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra: Competed in Diamond League 2024 final with a fracture in my left hand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Diamond League Final 2024: Kenya’s Kipyegon, Chebet cap season with titles
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOA treasurer Yadav threatens legal action against president Usha
    PTI
  2. Focus on fitness and fielding as Amol Muzumdar leads Indian women’s team into T20 World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 24: Vishnu, Prajwal, Rashmikaa top draws in National tennis championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boston Marathon qualifiers left out amid running boom
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Girona manager Michel urges struggling side to rediscover its identity
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment