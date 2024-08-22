MagazineBuy Print

Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Pro League?

Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE stream and telecast information about the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed on Thursday.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 16:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal playing for a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and PSG during a friendly soccer match at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal playing for a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and PSG during a friendly soccer match at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal playing for a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and PSG during a friendly soccer match at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File) | Photo Credit: AP

Last year’s runners up in Al-Nassr will open the new season against Al-Raed on Thursday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still without a trophy in Saudi Arabia, and would be looking to start off this season with a win in a bid to clinch the league title.

In the 2023-24 season, Al-Raed finished 12th after amassing 37 points in 34 games.

When will Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed kick off?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will kick off at 11:30 pm IST at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed in India?

You can watch the LIVE telecast between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed in India?

The LIVE stream of the match in India will be available on the SonyLIV platform.

