Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Pro League?

Last year’s runners up in Al-Nassr will open the new season against Al-Raed on Thursday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo is still without a trophy in Saudi Arabia, and would be looking to start off this season with a win in a bid to clinch the league title.
In the 2023-24 season, Al-Raed finished 12th after amassing 37 points in 34 games.
When will Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed kick off?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will kick off at 11:30 pm IST at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed in India?
You can watch the LIVE telecast between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed in India on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed in India?
The LIVE stream of the match in India will be available on the SonyLIV platform.
