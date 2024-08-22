Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Pro League?

Last year’s runners up in Al-Nassr will open the new season against Al-Raed on Thursday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still without a trophy in Saudi Arabia, and would be looking to start off this season with a win in a bid to clinch the league title.

In the 2023-24 season, Al-Raed finished 12th after amassing 37 points in 34 games.

When will Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed kick off?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will kick off at 11:30 pm IST at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed in India?

You can watch the LIVE telecast between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed in India?

The LIVE stream of the match in India will be available on the SonyLIV platform.