Bundesliga 2024-25: Kompany’s Bayern Munich looks to reclaim German crown from Leverkusen

Bayern Munich, record German champions and the country’s wealthiest club was upstaged last season by Bayer Leverkusen, which stormed to a domestic league and cup double without defeat.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 13:17 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich head coach, Vincent Kompany.
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich head coach, Vincent Kompany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich head coach, Vincent Kompany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich kick off its Bundesliga campaign at VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday with the spotlight firmly on new coach Vincent Kompany as he looks to guide the club back to the top of German football.

The Bavarians, record German champions and the country’s wealthiest club were upstaged last season by Bayer Leverkusen, which stormed to a domestic league and cup double without defeat.

Former Belgium international Kompany, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in the dugout, has been working to restore order in the Bayern ranks and instil confidence among his players.

“Last year they had the same quality in the team but communication between the coach and players was not perfect,” former Bayern and Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus told an international media round table earlier this week.

“Bayern means ‘we are a family’ and this we have to live by day after day. Kompany is the coach who can bring that atmosphere back to the team.”

Bayern spent around 100 million euros ($111 million) to bring in winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace and defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

They also signed defender Hiroki Ito from VfB Stuttgart to shore up a backline that leaked goals during last season’s trophy-less run.

“I have a positive feeling regarding this team that seems again to be inspired and ready to attack once more,” said Bayern sports director Max Eberl.

But Leverkusen, who has largely kept its squad intact and retained coach Xabi Alonso, will not simply roll over.

The never-say-die attitude that served them so well last season was evident, once again on Saturday, when it scored a late equaliser in the German Supercup against VfB Stuttgart before winning the title on penalties.

“They have less pressure in Leverkusen than Munich this season,” said Matthaeus.

“Leverkusen don’t have to win. Bayern, after their last two seasons, not only have to win but have to perform as well. Now that is pressure.”

Leverkusen officially opens the Bundesliga season with Friday’s game at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

For last season’s surprise runners-up VfB Stuttgart, it will likely be a tougher ride than its previous campaign having lost Ito to Bayern and top scorer Serhou Guirassy and defender Waldemar Anton to Borussia Dortmund.

The arrivals of Germany internationals Anton, Pascal Gross and Maximilian Beier could restore Dortmund’s credentials as title contenders, though they will have to hope Guirassy fills the gap left by Niclas Fuellkrug following his departure to West Ham United.

