Leagues Cup: Rossi brace helps Columbus Crew beat Philadelphia Union to set up final against LAFC

Los Angeles FC and the Columbus Crew will meet in the final of the Leagues Cup after they enjoyed convincing victories in their semifinal clashes on Wednesday.

The Leagues Cup brings together the top-flight clubs from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX but no Mexican teams made the last four of the tournament, which has been held entirely in the United States.

Uruguayan Diego Rossi scored twice as Major League Soccer champion Columbus Crew reached the final with a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.

The Crew was on top from the outset and grabbed the lead in the 12th minute when Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez cut in from the left and his low drive was parried out by Union keeper Andre Blake but straight to Rossi, whose diving header flashed home.

But Columbus’s tendency to overplay at the back cost it in the 32nd minute when its defender Yevhen Cheberko was robbed on the edge of his box by Nathan Harriel and Daniel Gazdag pounced to slot home and level.

But two minutes before the interval, Columbus restored its lead with Rossi playing a smart one-two with Christian Ramirez before drilling past Blake to make it 2-1.

ALSO READ | Germany’s Manuel Neuer announces international retirement

It was the sixth goal in the Leagues Cup for Rossi, making him the tournament’s joint top scorer with Bouanga despite Columbus having received a bye for the group stage.

Hernandez made sure of the win with the Crew’s third in the 53rd minute -- Steven Moreira whipped in a cross from the right which Hernandez met with a firm header and although Blake kept the effort out, the Colombian followed in to add the third.

Rossi went close to a hat-trick with a close-range header which Blake tipped over and although Samuel Adeniran had a late effort saved by Patrick Schulte, the Crew’s victory was never in doubt.

LAFC crushes Colorado Rapids

In the other semifinal, LAFC crushed the Colorado Rapids 4-0 in California to set up a rematch of last season’s MLS Cup final, which was won by the Crew.

Polish forward Mateusz Bogusz put LAFC ahead in the 42nd minute -- collecting a pass from Jesus Murillo in the inside-left channel, Bogusz moved inside before curling a shot into the far bottom corner.

Two minutes later, much-travelled striker Kei Kamara doubled the lead, the 39-year-old converting with a side-foot finish after being set up by left-back Ryan Hollingshead.

Former Arsenal and France striker Olivier Giroud was introduced at half-time for his third sub appearance as he eased his way into the side, but it was his compatriot Denis Bouanga who put the game beyond Colorado.

ALSO READ | Serie A 2024-25: Juventus signs defender Pierre Kalulu on loan from AC Milan

The prolific Bouanga finished off a swift counter-attack with a clinical finish in the 59th minute for his sixth goal of the tournament.

Giroud had a good chance for his first goal for his new club but his shot was saved by the outstretched leg of Rapids’ keeper Zack Steffen.

English midfielder Lewis O’Brien completed the rout with a left-foot shot from edge of the box in the 75th minute.

The two finalists both qualify for next season’s CONCACAF Champions Cup and will be joined in that tournament by the winner of Sunday’s third-place game between Philadelphia and Colorado.