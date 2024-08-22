MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Juventus signs defender Pierre Kalulu on loan from AC Milan

The 24-year-old has made 112 appearances for Milan since signing in 2020 after coming through the academy at Ligue 1 club Lyon.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 09:29 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Juventus has an option to buy Pierre Kalulu permanently at the end of the loan.
Juventus has an option to buy Pierre Kalulu permanently at the end of the loan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Juventus has an option to buy Pierre Kalulu permanently at the end of the loan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

French defender Pierre Kalulu has joined Juventus on a season-long loan from AC Milan, the Turin giant announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has made 112 appearances for Milan since signing in 2020 after coming through the academy at Ligue 1 club Lyon.

Juventus has an option to buy Kalulu permanently for 14 million euros ($15.6 million) at the end of his loan.

Thiago Motta’s Juve made a winning start to its bid for a first Serie A title since 2020 at the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Como.

ALSO READ | Germany’s Manuel Neuer announces international retirement

Forward Samuel Mbangula and winger Timothy Weah netted inside the first half, both scoring their first goals for Juve in Serie A before Andrea Cambiaso added the third from a distance in stoppage time.

Juventus, which finished third behind Inter and Milan last season to secure its return to the Champions League following a year’s absence, next travel to Hellas Verona on August 26.

