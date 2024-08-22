Serie A 2024-25: Juventus signs defender Pierre Kalulu on loan from AC Milan

French defender Pierre Kalulu has joined Juventus on a season-long loan from AC Milan, the Turin giant announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has made 112 appearances for Milan since signing in 2020 after coming through the academy at Ligue 1 club Lyon.

Juventus has an option to buy Kalulu permanently for 14 million euros ($15.6 million) at the end of his loan.

Thiago Motta’s Juve made a winning start to its bid for a first Serie A title since 2020 at the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Como.

Forward Samuel Mbangula and winger Timothy Weah netted inside the first half, both scoring their first goals for Juve in Serie A before Andrea Cambiaso added the third from a distance in stoppage time.

Juventus, which finished third behind Inter and Milan last season to secure its return to the Champions League following a year’s absence, next travel to Hellas Verona on August 26.