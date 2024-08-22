French defender Pierre Kalulu has joined Juventus on a season-long loan from AC Milan, the Turin giant announced on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old has made 112 appearances for Milan since signing in 2020 after coming through the academy at Ligue 1 club Lyon.
Juventus has an option to buy Kalulu permanently for 14 million euros ($15.6 million) at the end of his loan.
Thiago Motta’s Juve made a winning start to its bid for a first Serie A title since 2020 at the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Como.
ALSO READ | Germany’s Manuel Neuer announces international retirement
Forward Samuel Mbangula and winger Timothy Weah netted inside the first half, both scoring their first goals for Juve in Serie A before Andrea Cambiaso added the third from a distance in stoppage time.
Juventus, which finished third behind Inter and Milan last season to secure its return to the Champions League following a year’s absence, next travel to Hellas Verona on August 26.
Latest on Sportstar
- Serie A 2024-25: Juventus signs defender Pierre Kalulu on loan from AC Milan
- US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic targets Grand Slam record, Jannik Sinner under cloud
- Leagues Cup: Rossi brace helps Columbus Crew beat Philadelphia Union to reach final
- Paris Olympics 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson out for season due to injury
- Jannik Sinner ‘honest to core’, says coach Darren Cahill after dope test controversy ahead of US Open
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE