MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSG coach Luis Enrique plays down prospect of more new signings despite Mbappe exit and Ramos injury

PSG has already invested a reported 175 million euros ($195m), not including bonuses, on four players this summer but has not recruited a new striker to fill the gap left by Kylian Mbappe.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 18:04 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
After Goncalo Ramos suffered an injury, Enrique has insisted that he still has a very good team (at his disposal) and he has full confidence in his players.
After Goncalo Ramos suffered an injury, Enrique has insisted that he still has a very good team (at his disposal) and he has full confidence in his players. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

After Goncalo Ramos suffered an injury, Enrique has insisted that he still has a very good team (at his disposal) and he has full confidence in his players. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique insisted Thursday he is “delighted” with his current squad as he played down the possibility of more new signings arriving before the transfer window closes next week.

PSG has already invested a reported 175 million euros ($195m), not including bonuses, on four players this summer but has not recruited a new striker to fill the gap left by Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, the club’s all-time top scorer, departed for Real Madrid when his contract expired, and the French champion was dealt a further blow when Portugal attacker Goncalo Ramos came off hurt early in last week’s 4-1 win at Le Havre in Ligue 1.

Ramos suffered an ankle injury just quarter of an hour into the opening match of the season and is set to be out for three months after undergoing surgery.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Fulham signs Sander Berge from Burnley on a five-year deal

“Unfortunately Goncalo picked up an injury. It is a blow, but we still have a very good team and I have full confidence in the players in my squad,” Luis Enrique told reporters on the eve of PSG’s first home game of the campaign, against Montpellier on Friday.

“The president (Nasser al-Khelaifi), (sporting director) Luis Campos and I are always open to improving the squad but it is very, very difficult to strengthen the team that we have.”

PSG last weekend completed the signing of the 19-year-old Rennes winger Desire Doue for a reported 50 million euros.

The addition of the player who helped France win the silver medal at the Paris Olympics followed the signing of Portugal midfielder Joao Neves, also 19, from Benfica for a fee that could eventually reach 69.9 million euros.

Last season’s Champions League semi-finalists have also signed Ecuador defender Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt and the Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov from Krasnodar.

Talk of a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has cooled, with the August 30 transfer deadline approaching.

ALSO READ: Chelsea players not distracted by transfer noise, says Dewsbury-Hall ahead of Europa Conference League playoff match

The injury to Ramos leaves Randal Kolo Muani as the obvious choice to lead the attack, although Luis Enrique could be tempted to use Marco Asensio as an unorthodox centre forward.

“We are looking around to see if players are available at normal prices, but I am delighted with the team we have,” the coach added.

“I think the president and Luis Campos have already done really well in the transfer window. Everything is fine at the moment but if another player arrives then that’s perfect.”

Related Topics

Luis Enrique /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Kylian Mbappe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SAFF U-20 Championship 2024: India eyes semifinal spot against Maldives in final group stage match
    Team Sportstar
  2. PSG coach Luis Enrique plays down prospect of more new signings despite Mbappe exit and Ramos injury
    AFP
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Ali’s stroke-filled 182 gets TNCA President XI to 459 before Pratham century leads Railways’ fightback
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 29/0, trails Sri Lanka by 207; Lawrence, Duckett at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters renew rivalry with semifinal spot at stake
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. PSG coach Luis Enrique plays down prospect of more new signings despite Mbappe exit and Ramos injury
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Fulham signs Sander Berge from Burnley on a five-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea players not distracted by transfer noise, says Dewsbury-Hall ahead of Europa Conference League playoff match
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus signs defender Pierre Kalulu on loan from AC Milan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SAFF U-20 Championship 2024: India eyes semifinal spot against Maldives in final group stage match
    Team Sportstar
  2. PSG coach Luis Enrique plays down prospect of more new signings despite Mbappe exit and Ramos injury
    AFP
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Ali’s stroke-filled 182 gets TNCA President XI to 459 before Pratham century leads Railways’ fightback
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 29/0, trails Sri Lanka by 207; Lawrence, Duckett at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters renew rivalry with semifinal spot at stake
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment