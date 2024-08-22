MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Fulham signs Sander Berge from Burnley on a five-year deal

The 26-year-old, who played 37 times for Burnley last season, could make his Fulham debut against Leicester City in the Premier League, at Cavern Cottage on Saturday.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 16:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Having made his international debut for Norway in March 2017, Sander Berge has 46 appearances for Norway, with a goal and an assist to his name.
infoIcon

Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge has joined Fulham from Burnley on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Berge, who also has a year’s extension clause attached to his contract, joins Fulham as a potential replacement of Joao Palhinha, who joined Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich earlier in the summer transfer window.

“It feels fantastic. It’s been a little bit back and forth the last few weeks, but I’m finally sitting here in the shirt in this beautiful stadium, knowing that my future is here, which feels great, Berge told the club website.

“Fulham has always been a team that excited me. I’ve played them both in the Championship and Premier League, and it’s fantastic how they play, 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1.

“The DNA of the Club is to be dominant, aggressive, front-footed, and play nice football, and I think that suits me.”

Berge played 37 times for Burnley last season, scoring once but failed to keep the Clarets in the Premier League. Having made his international debut in March 2017, he has 46 appearances for Norway, with a goal and an assist to his name.

The 26-year-old could make his Fulham debut against Leicester City in the Premier League, at Cavern Cottage on Saturday.

