ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 29/0, trails Sri Lanka by 207; Lawrence, Duckett at crease

ENG vs SL: Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester.

Updated : Aug 22, 2024 17:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ground staff bring out the covers as rain delays the start of day two.
Ground staff bring out the covers as rain delays the start of day two.
infoIcon

Ground staff bring out the covers as rain delays the start of day two.

Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester.

Playing XIs

England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake.

