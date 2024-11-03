MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, preview, squads

AUS vs PAK: Here are the live streaming and match details for the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan, being held in Melbourne on Monday.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 19:37 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan‘s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot against Australia during the 2023 ODI World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan‘s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot against Australia during the 2023 ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan‘s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot against Australia during the 2023 ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Australia and Pakistan will face off in a three-match One-Day International series, starting from Monday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The series will mark a new chapter for Pakistan in white-ball cricket, with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan taking over the reins of the team from Babar Azam.

This will be Pakistan’s first ODI assignment since its group-stage World Cup exit in India last year. Meanwhile, ODI World Cup champion Australia is coming off a 3-2 series win over archrival England and will look to continue the momentum.

Australia will be buoyed by the return of full-time skipper Pat Cummins, who will be in action in the ODI format for the first time since leading his team to a memorable win over India in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad last year.

AUS VS PAK 1ST ODI - MATCH DETAILS

When will the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan take place?

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will take on Monday, November 4.

Where will the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan be held?

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

When will the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan start?

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan be telecast live in India?

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan be streamed live in India?

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
AUSTRALIA
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis.
PAKISTAN
Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk) (c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan /

Australia /

Mohammad Rizwan /

Babar Azam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC 0-0 KBFC; Match kicks off; Luna, Chhangte start
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, preview, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Espanyol LIVE updates, La Liga 2024-25: Starting line-ups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start for Barca; Kick-off at 8:45 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Fazel’s Bengal Warriorz vs Shadloui’s Haryana Steelers at 8 PM; Puneri Paltan faces U Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 3: Myneni-Ramkumar pair wins doubles title at Challenger event in Seoul
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, preview, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Have the same rules for every team, says Rohit Sharma regarding Rishabh Pant’s dismissal
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Vinoo Mankad Trophy’s top wicket-taker Mohammed Abdul Malik sets sight on Cooch Behar
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Rohit Sharma after India series defeat against New Zealand: This will be a very low point of my career
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Tom Latham: We wanted to come to India and try and fire a few shots
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC 0-0 KBFC; Match kicks off; Luna, Chhangte start
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch Pakistan tour of Australia 2024; match details, preview, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Espanyol LIVE updates, La Liga 2024-25: Starting line-ups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start for Barca; Kick-off at 8:45 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Fazel’s Bengal Warriorz vs Shadloui’s Haryana Steelers at 8 PM; Puneri Paltan faces U Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 3: Myneni-Ramkumar pair wins doubles title at Challenger event in Seoul
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment