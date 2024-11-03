Australia and Pakistan will face off in a three-match One-Day International series, starting from Monday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The series will mark a new chapter for Pakistan in white-ball cricket, with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan taking over the reins of the team from Babar Azam.

This will be Pakistan’s first ODI assignment since its group-stage World Cup exit in India last year. Meanwhile, ODI World Cup champion Australia is coming off a 3-2 series win over archrival England and will look to continue the momentum.

Australia will be buoyed by the return of full-time skipper Pat Cummins, who will be in action in the ODI format for the first time since leading his team to a memorable win over India in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad last year.

AUS VS PAK 1ST ODI - MATCH DETAILS

When will the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan take place?

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will take on Monday, November 4.

Where will the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan be held?

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

When will the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan start?

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan be telecast live in India?

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan be streamed live in India?

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.