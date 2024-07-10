MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: West Indies 50/3; Stokes removes debutant Louis after Atkinson makes early inroads

ENG vs WI: Get all the latest score updates, commentary and highlights from the first Test between England and West Indies at Lord’s.

Updated : Jul 10, 2024 17:17 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Kirk McKenzie.
England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Kirk McKenzie. | Photo Credit: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Kirk McKenzie. | Photo Credit: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the first Test between England and West Indies, being held at Lord’s in London.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

ENG vs WI 1st Test, Live Scorecard

Toss: England has won the toss and elected to field.

ENG vs WI 1st Test match details

Start time: 3.30 PM IST

Toss: 3 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Live telecast (India): Sony Sports Sports Ten 1

Live streaming (India): SonyLIV and FanCode

ENG vs WI 1st Test Preview

It doesn’t matter if James Anderson takes a bunch of West Indies wickets for England in the first Test at Lord’s from Wednesday.

The series opener will be Anderson’s 188th and last Test and he will transition into England’s fast-bowling mentor.

He was pensioned off by England managing director Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. They met him at a Manchester hotel in April to say he wasn’t in their plans for the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia.

This was a month after Anderson returned from India, where he took 10 wickets at an average of 33.50. That series was lost 4-1 but on the last morning of the last Test in Dharamsala, Anderson became the first seamer in history to take 700 wickets.

He spoke then of being in the best shape, liking where his game was at, and being really excited for this summer, when he will turn 42 at the end of this month.

This week, he said he was surprised at how calmly he took the news from Key, McCullum and Stokes. He understood their decision, adding, “I’ve sort of made peace with that.”

Anderson warmed up for his last Test by showing his class last week in his first English County appearance for Lancashire. He took seven for 35, the best figures in the championship.

His 21-year Test career comes full circle at Lord’s, where he made his Test debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe. Lord’s witnessed Anderson’s career-best figures of seven for 42 against West Indies in 2017.

Read the full preview by AP here

THE SQUADS
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Dillon Pennington.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Tevin Imlach, Jeremiah Louis, Jayden Seales, Zachary McCaskie.

Related Topics

England /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic moves into semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
    AP
  2. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score; 3rd T20I: India 83/2 (11); Raza removes Jaiswal; Abhishek; Ruturaj joins Gill
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: West Indies 50/3; Stokes removes debutant Louis after Atkinson makes early inroads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Record goal scorer Giroud bows out anonymously after France vs Spain semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United flop Van De Beek confirms Old Trafford exit
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Dravid happy to forgo bonus amount after T20 WC triumph
    PTI
  2. Suryakumar retains second spot in T20I batting rankings
    PTI
  3. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score; 3rd T20I: India 83/2 (11); Raza removes Jaiswal; Abhishek; Ruturaj joins Gill
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: West Indies 50/3; Stokes removes debutant Louis after Atkinson makes early inroads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Gavaskar turns 75: Celebrating the legend who tamed speedsters
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic moves into semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
    AP
  2. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score; 3rd T20I: India 83/2 (11); Raza removes Jaiswal; Abhishek; Ruturaj joins Gill
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: West Indies 50/3; Stokes removes debutant Louis after Atkinson makes early inroads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Record goal scorer Giroud bows out anonymously after France vs Spain semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United flop Van De Beek confirms Old Trafford exit
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment