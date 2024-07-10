ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: West Indies 50/3; Stokes removes debutant Louis after Atkinson makes early inroads

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the first Test between England and West Indies, being held at Lord’s in London.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Toss: England has won the toss and elected to field.

Start time: 3.30 PM IST

Toss: 3 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Live telecast (India): Sony Sports Sports Ten 1

Live streaming (India): SonyLIV and FanCode

It doesn’t matter if James Anderson takes a bunch of West Indies wickets for England in the first Test at Lord’s from Wednesday.

The series opener will be Anderson’s 188th and last Test and he will transition into England’s fast-bowling mentor.

He was pensioned off by England managing director Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. They met him at a Manchester hotel in April to say he wasn’t in their plans for the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia.

This was a month after Anderson returned from India, where he took 10 wickets at an average of 33.50. That series was lost 4-1 but on the last morning of the last Test in Dharamsala, Anderson became the first seamer in history to take 700 wickets.

He spoke then of being in the best shape, liking where his game was at, and being really excited for this summer, when he will turn 42 at the end of this month.

This week, he said he was surprised at how calmly he took the news from Key, McCullum and Stokes. He understood their decision, adding, “I’ve sort of made peace with that.”

Anderson warmed up for his last Test by showing his class last week in his first English County appearance for Lancashire. He took seven for 35, the best figures in the championship.

His 21-year Test career comes full circle at Lord’s, where he made his Test debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe. Lord’s witnessed Anderson’s career-best figures of seven for 42 against West Indies in 2017.

THE SQUADS England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Dillon Pennington. West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Tevin Imlach, Jeremiah Louis, Jayden Seales, Zachary McCaskie.