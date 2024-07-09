MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs WI Test series preview: England set to bid Anderson farewell as West Indies seeks to spoil his party

The series opener will be Anderson’s 188th and last Test and he will transition into England’s fast-bowling mentor.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 21:38 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

AP
Anderson warmed up for his last Test by showing his class last week in his first English County appearance for Lancashire.
Anderson warmed up for his last Test by showing his class last week in his first English County appearance for Lancashire. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Anderson warmed up for his last Test by showing his class last week in his first English County appearance for Lancashire. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

It doesn’t matter if James Anderson takes a bunch of West Indies wickets for England in the first Test at Lord’s from Wednesday.

The series opener will be Anderson’s 188th and last Test and he will transition into England’s fast-bowling mentor.

He was pensioned off by England managing director Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. They met him at a Manchester hotel in April to say he wasn’t in their plans for the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia.

This was a month after Anderson returned from India, where he took 10 wickets at an average of 33.50. That series was lost 4-1 but on the last morning of the last Test in Dharamsala, Anderson became the first seamer in history to take 700 wickets.

He spoke then of being in the best shape, liking where his game was at, and being really excited for this summer, when he will turn 42 at the end of this month.

This week, he said he was surprised at how calmly he took the news from Key, McCullum and Stokes. He understood their decision, adding, “I’ve sort of made peace with that.”

Anderson warmed up for his last Test by showing his class last week in his first English County appearance for Lancashire. He took seven for 35, the best figures in the championship.

His 21-year Test career comes full circle at Lord’s, where he made his Test debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe. Lord’s witnessed Anderson’s career-best figures of seven for 42 against West Indies in 2017.

As one era ends, others could start. Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith have been handed Test debuts. Both played white-ball cricket for England last year; Atkinson went to the ODI World Cup. Smith replaces Jonny Bairstow, who’s been dropped after 100 Tests.

Spinner Jack Leach has also made way for Shoaib Bashir to make his home Test debut after taking 17 wickets in India. Chris Woakes returns for his first Test since he was the player of the Ashes series last summer.

“There’ll be some decisions I’m sure people might not understand or might be frustrated by and that’s something that I’m absolutely fine with and completely understand,” Stokes said on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to say I’m stubborn, but one thing I’m very clear on is that I know that these decisions are best for the team, from my point of view. Look at where we’ve got to go in 18 months’ time, to Australia. We want to win that urn back.

”West Indies plays its first Test since the extraordinary eight-run victory over Australia in Brisbane in January, after a 10-wicket thrashing in Adelaide.

All-rounder and former captain Jason Holder was recalled along with fellow fast bowler Jayden Seales. Opening batter Mikyle Louis will become the first man from St. Kitts and Nevis to play a Test.

In the absence of the injured Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph will lead the pace attack with Seales and Shamar Joseph, whose seven for 68 scuttled the Australians in Brisbane in the second innings.

Joseph called England retiree Anderson “perfect” as a Test player to the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper but “I want to rain on his parade”.

Anderson said he was trying hard not to think of his pending forced retirement.

“The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win,” he said. “I’m sure the emotions during the week will change, but right now that’s what I’m trying to focus on to stop myself crying.”

Related Topics

England /

West Indies /

James Anderson /

Rob Key /

Brendon McCullum /

Ben Stokes /

Chris Woakes /

Jack Leach

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India Women registers its biggest win against South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India crushes South Africa in a series-levelling 10-wicket drubbing
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Despite Sun-set at Wimbledon 2024, a new dawn seems to be breaking for Lulu
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Vekic tames Sun to sail into women’s singles semifinals
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs SA-W Highlights, 3rd T20I: Vastrakar, Mandhana star in India’s 10-wicket win over South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs WI Test series preview: England set to bid Anderson farewell as West Indies seeks to spoil his party
    AP
  2. England skipper Stokes says Ashes countdown behind Anderson axe
    AFP
  3. Under Dravid, India emerged as a dominant force across formats: BCCI secy Shah
    PTI
  4. Gautam Gambhir appointed as Indian men’s cricket team head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming Info: England vs West Indies match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India Women registers its biggest win against South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India crushes South Africa in a series-levelling 10-wicket drubbing
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Despite Sun-set at Wimbledon 2024, a new dawn seems to be breaking for Lulu
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Vekic tames Sun to sail into women’s singles semifinals
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs SA-W Highlights, 3rd T20I: Vastrakar, Mandhana star in India’s 10-wicket win over South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment